Blue Dart wins the Social Impact Award at the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards for its GoHelp initiative

Mumbai, 30th September 2022 : Upholding the commitment towards corporate social responsibility, Blue Dart South Asia’s premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company and a part of the Deutsche Post DHL (DPDHL) Group has been recognized for their efforts towards the GoHelp initiative. The company has won the Social Impact Award at the 11th edition of the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards, 2022 held in Mumbai on 29th September 2022 in the category of Best Public Health/Safety Initiative.

Blue Dart’s commitment towards the betterment of the environment and communities has been unwavering since its inception in 1983. As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, Blue Dart runs various programs for the upliftment of vulnerable, underprivileged, and marginalized sections of the society. All programs are classified under the 3 pillars of Living Responsibility – GoTeach, GoGreen and GoHelp.

On receiving the award, Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart states, “We are truly humbled and proud to be recognized by ACEF, an accolade that recognizes tremendous team effort to address key societal issues under our Go Help initiative. As an industry leader, we have been consistently reporting on our corporate responsibility performance each year, expanding the scope further to include a higher number of beneficiaries that can be impacted comprising students and young adults from poor financial backgrounds, the hearing impaired, disenfranchised women, senior citizens etc. Blue Dart has partnered with several non-profit organizations in various capacities to run programs that are aligned under GoTeach, GoGreen and GoHelp initiatives. We ensure to continue helping those in need by coming up with new associations and partnerships that will help in impacting the lives of many people.”

Under our Go Help initiatives, Blue Dart associated with St. Jude India Childcare Centres, an NGO working towards filling the vital need of care giving, nutrition and providing shelter to children suffering from cancer. Our partnership includes the funding of 12 units of their childcare centre at Guwahati, Assam. The centre provides a clean, safe, hygienic place to stay, nutritional support, transportation to hospital for treatment, as well as recreation, education, and counseling to underprivileged children under treatment for cancer. Through this initiative Blue Dart has helped over 3800 cancer affected children and their parents since inception till date. In a recent tie-up with Vision Foundation of India, Blue Dart has aided in successfully completing considerable number of cataract surgeries for the marginalised under the Rashtriya Netra Yagna Project in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab, Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra. Blue Dart also works with HelpAge India and has helped perform over 6500+ cataract surgeries for the elderly till date.