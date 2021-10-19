Blue Dart’s ‘Diwali Express’ offers customers a 40% discount on Domestic & International Gift Shipments

Hyderabad: Blue Dart, India’s leading express logistics service provider and a part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group has launched its ‘Diwali Express’ offer to uphold the joy of the festive season. The offer will be valid from October 11th 2021 to November 06th 2021. A discounted rate of 40% can be availed on all Diwali Gift shipments, both domestic and international; providing customers with a one-stop solution for all their logistics needs. While the Domestic Offer will be applicable on Domestic DP shipments weighing between 2kgs to 10kgs, the International Offer will apply on International Non Doc and TDI 12 Non Doc shipments weighing between 2kgs to 10kgs, 15kgs & 20kgs.

Blue Dart consistently upgrades its products and services to ensure that customers receive nothing but the best. With this offer, customers can avail this service at a discounted rate and send gift hampers, sweets, apparel and much more to their near and dear ones at over 35,000 locations within India and 220 countries across the world.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart, says, “Blue Dart has always kept the customer at the centre of our business, and we continue to go the extra mile to bring our customers and their loved ones closer together, even if they are miles apart. The Diwali Express offer is launched, keeping this in mind. We want our customers to feel the happiness of the festive season and share this with their loved ones. We are keen to continue providing our customers with an incomparable value proposition, ensuring that our customers’ shipments reach their loved ones in perfect condition, well within time.”

Blue Dart has been working tirelessly in order to guarantee an enhanced customer experience through the pandemic. From ensuring supply chain continuity, offering several customer centric discounts through the last year and ramping up automation and technology-based solutions, Blue Dart has left no stone unturned in fulfilling its role as the Trade Facilitator to the nation. Shipping with Blue Dart, customers can have a seamless express logistics experience without the fear of contagion.

Customers can have an entirely Contact Less Experience with the organization as customers are offered with an array of acceptable payment methods including 16 digital wallets, Net banking, Credit & Debit Cards, Bharat QR Code, and UPI (BHIM).

To avail Blue Dart services or for any further enquiry, customers can call the Customer Care Number – 1860 233 1234 or send an email to customerservice@bluedart.com.

To find the nearest Blue Dart counter, log on to www.bluedart.com or use the ‘My Blue Dart’ Mobile application available on Apple Store and Play Store.