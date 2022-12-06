Blue Dart’s ‘Merry Express’ offers flat discounts on Domestic & International Shipments

New Delhi, 6, December’22: Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asia’s premier express-air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, has announced the “Merry Express” offer ahead of the end-of-the-year festivities. This offer is valid from December 5th to January 23rd, 2023. A discounted rate can be availed on all Merry Express gift shipments for both domestic and international destinations, providing customers with a comprehensive solution for all their logistics needs. While there is a 40%* flat discount on domestic DP shipments weighing 2 kg to 10 kg across India and a whopping 50%* discount on international shipments weighing 2 kg to 10 kg, 15 kg to 20 kg, and 25 kg to 30 kg in key markets, this offer is applicable to Non-Doc Shipments for both domestic priority and international shipments.

Blue Dart is constantly improving its products and services in order to provide value to its customers. With this offer, customers can bring delight to their homes and make their loved ones feel special by sending gift hampers, sweets, apparel, and other items to their loved ones in over 55,400+ locations across India, as well as in 220 countries and territories around the world.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart, said, “The last two years have been difficult due to global disruptions, and people have not been able to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with fervor. This year, it is even more special, and we at Blue Dart want to give people the opportunity to experience the festive season to the fullest by sending love to their loved ones across the country and globe. The ecosystem we operate in matters to us, and hence we chose to make the end-of-year festivities special for our communities at large. Furthermore, sustainability has been the theme for corporate gifting across India Inc. this year, we have highlighted some of our green solutions for customers preferring a viable lifestyle to go the extra mile in the final mile”.

Blue Dart continues to invest in its capabilities to augment the customer experience. During the festive period, Blue Dart is swamped with delivery requests from across the globe. The company uses technology and automation to ensure safe, efficient, and contact-free deliveries, allowing the express logistics provider to continue to provide excellence at every touchpoint. Blue Dart offers a variety of payment options to customers, including 16 digital wallets, Net Banking, Credit & Debit Cards, Bharat QR Code, and UPI (BHIM). Customers’ application programming interface (API) integration-based solutions for exchanging manifest at detailed levels have been enhanced to ensure a 24×7 automated and seamless supply chain, from pre-pickup to post-delivery.