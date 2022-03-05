Blue Tide Marine signs strategic partnership with JFD offering enhanced maritime capability into the Americas in the Sub-sea domain.

• JFD North America, a subsidiary of JFD Global, and Blue Tide Marine (BTM) form a new strategic partnership in line with JFD’s strategy to provide market leading technology solutions and world class support.

• The relationship will allow for enhanced underwater mobility solutions, services, training and capability development

• BTM will join JFD North America at US Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), due to be held in May this year

Blue Tide Marine is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with JFD, the world leading underwater capability provider serving the commercial and defense diving markets and part of James Fisher and Sons plc.

Through the partnership, JFD and BTM will be able to offer enhanced capabilities, as well as provide training and capability orientation services for the effective operation and deployment of underwater mobility solutions to the US market.

BTM delivers tailored maritime products and training expertise in underwater mobility and life support, with a focus on the United States.

JFD have critical capabilities in the provision of tactical diving life support (TDLS), as well as mobility platforms for tactical diving vehicles (TDV). The combined capabilities of a JFD and BTM partnership will significantly improve access to products, services, training and capability development for customers in the government, commercial and recreational subsea communities.



Bob Pudney, President, Blue Tide Marine said, “The partnership of BTM and JFD is an exciting and powerful collaboration. We know that this enduring relationship sets an unprecedented standard in the undersea domain. JFD’s world-class equipment and capabilities coupled with BTM’s exceptional expertise sets a new bar for the industry. We are excited for our clients and the innovation the industry will see because of this unparalleled partnership.”

Richard Dellar, Managing Director, JFD said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new partnership with BTM, collaborating to bring cutting edge maritime mobility and life support to the US market via JFD North America. The opportunity for shared learning allows us to further develop our underwater mobility capabilities and grow our operational knowledge and training services. This is in line with JFD’s commitment to continually set new benchmarks in the delivery of innovative technologies and training services that lead the way in safety and protecting lives at sea.”

BTM will be joining JFD at SOFIC (Special Operations Forces Industry Conference) this year. SOFIC brings together 400 exhibiting companies demonstrating the latest in Special Operations Forces technology and is due to be held 16 – 18 May 2022 in Tampa, Florida. JFD will be showcasing its Shadow Seal MK 1C TDV, a unique surface or subsea craft enabling the transportation of four tactical divers.