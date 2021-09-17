Blue tribe presents challenge the chef (season 2) Featuring chef anahita dhondy

Get ready to reimagine regular Indian khaana with a planet-friendly twist this September, with GOODTiMES’ brand new season of the show – Blue Tribe presents Challenge the Chef (Season 2). This mini-cookery series is sure to reset your mundane meals with some new recipes, delectable flavours & secret tips from Chef Anahita Dhondy’s kitchen!

A show full of surprises & a chef who cooks at your command! A fun and interactive weekly webisode, where our digital audiences get to pick a dish or an ingredient of their choice through a poll. Using the winning ingredient and a kitchen full of Blue Tribe products, Chef Anahita accepts the challenge to cook a scrumptious dish. And mind you, it will be anything but ordinary!

The show will see a weekly release exclusively on GOODTiMES Facebook & Youtube page, Starting 17th Sept 2021, every Friday at 10 AM.

Tune in to experience a kitchen full of wholesome meals, lots of irresistible flavours, and a chef who creates extraordinary dishes out of plant-based products from Blue Tribe! From Chicken Keema to Sausages, to Chicken Nuggets made entirely from environment friendly, plant-based ingredients that are here to redefine the way you eat. What follows is a winning recipe to the most sumptuous and delectable dish.

Chef Anahita Dhondy said, “Cooking for me is an unending experiment. I love exploring new cuisines, flavours techniques & ingredients and reinventing the same old dish with a new twist. After all, what is life without a little challenge, right? And that is why this show was a perfect fit for me! Firstly, I get the opportunity to cook directly for the audiences by taking on their pick of a dish or an ingredient and secondly, I will be cooking with plant-based, environment friendly products – a cause that I am deeply connected to. So watch out, as I turn all your challenges into scrumptious dishes! I can’t wait for you all to cook along with me with recipes that are created from the heart and oh yes, like always I will be throwing in some of my kitchen secrets & tips that you will thank me later for! Catch me every Friday at 10AM on Blue Tribe presents Challenge the Chef (Season 2) and learn a cool, new, versatile recipe made from ingredients of your choice!”

Sandeep Singh, Co-Founder, Blue Tribe Foods said, “3 months to go for 2022; It’s that time of the year when you start thinking about making new resolutions! So here we are with a product that swears by saving the planet while tasting uncompromisingly delicious. Blue Tribe is the food of the future where we have created meats that are completely plant-based & environment friendly. So you get to satisfy your non-veg cravings thanks to the flavour and texture while consuming completely safe & 100% vegetarian ingredients. We are very excited to partner with a platform like GOODTiMES, to create content that reaches foodies like us far & wide. Watch out for 5 unique recipes made using Blue Tribe Foods in this flavourful series and we are sure the audiences will love to cook them in their own kitchens too!”

Arati Singh, Chief Executive Officer, GOODTiMES said, “We are back with another season of Good Food after all, it’s the best time to indulge in some hatke cooking with all the festivities right around the corner, and this show will help you do just that! We partnered with Blue Tribe Foods & Chef Anahita Dhondy to bring you this super delicious series where cooking will be easy, flavourful & garnished with a lot of fun. A challenge-based cookery series where our wide foodie audiences will get the chance to pick what they want chef to cook with. With the age of digital media, anything is possible & we love to throw in engaging content to our loving audience, so get ready to put on your aprons and cook along! And remember to stay tuned to GOODTiMES as we keep delivering new, entertaining, exciting & the latest content in the lifestyle space, every day!”

