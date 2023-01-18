BluePi announces the Appointment of Monika Marwah as its HR Director

January 18, 2023, Gurgaon: BluePi Consulting (BluePi), a leader in data-driven solutions, today announced the appointment of Monika Marwah as the organization’s new HR Director. She joins BluePi after working with Amazon India (where she served as Manager, MBA, and Non-Tech Recruiting, APAC Students Program). In her new role at BluePi, Monika will be responsible for driving the Human Resource Function and aligning it with the organization’s overall business strategy. Her areas of responsibilities at BluePi include HR and Recruitment Strategy, Talent Management, Employee Relations, and Performance Management in addition to Training and Development. Her career reflects over 15 years of diverse HR experience in leadership and management positions (with both global and Indian multinational companies across IT, Retail, Pharma, BFSI, and Telecom).

Commenting on the appointment, Pronam Chatterjee, Co-founder, and CEO, BluePi Consulting said, “We have always taken pride in our people, who are the backbone of our organization and HR is a key function that supports our high-performing workforce. I am delighted to welcome Monika Marwah to our BluePi family as HR Director and am confident that her diverse experience across industries will further strengthen our position as ‘employer of choice’. I also wish her every success in her new role.”

Prior to Amazon India, Monika worked with NCR Corporation, where she held the position of University Hiring Leader – Asia Pacific and Japan. She has also served Panacea Biotech, Star Worldwide Group, Uninor, and UMTS in HR leadership roles.

Monika Marwah, HR Director, BluePi Consulting said, “I am honored and delighted to be associated with BluePi and would like to thank its leadership team for showing confidence in me. I am passionate about building a working culture that focuses on talent and leadership, organization’s vision and values, engagement and inclusivity, besides productivity and cost. I eagerly look forward to contributing towards the company’s growth in aforesaid areas and further strengthening the foundation of being an employee-first organization.”

Monika is also a Co-Author of Workplace Romance & It’s Perils.

For a decade, BluePi has helped organizations transform their operations by providing data-driven business insights. It specializes in custom data, analytics, and AI/ML solutions that help drive business outcomes for organizations. BluePi works with technology partners, such as Amazon Web Services, Snowflake, Google Cloud Platform, Databricks, and VMware.

Its core values include Sustained Excellence, Challenging others to grow, Belief, Being creative, continuous learning, and innovation. BluePi believes in ‘Work because you want to, not because you have to’ and ‘Team’s interest before individual interest’.

BluePi is growing strength to strength and look to double the capacity in the next 1 year