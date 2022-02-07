BlueStone.com launches its third jewellery manufacturing unit in Jaipur

x

National, February 07, 2022: BlueStone.com, India’s leading omnichannel destination for fine jewellery, announces the launch of its third jewellery manufacturing unit at Jaipur in Rajasthan. The 20,000 sqft facility is located in the Sitapura industrial area of the city and has an installed processing capacity of over 250 kilograms of gold per month. BlueStone’s two existing manufacturing units are located in Mumbai, with a total work area of 12,000 sqft.

BlueStone.com has equipped the unit with the latest machines that deploy cutting-edge technology, meeting global standards in quality and equipment, which will help the enterprise reduce production timelines by up to 40%. In addition to having a Supply Chain function, this facility will also house a design studio that will focus on developing a variety of new design techniques. BlueStone is rapidly scaling operations across the country with new warehouses and stores coming up in many cities, catering to the growing demand for the brand’s unique jewellery designs that appeal to the modern buyer. The new manufacturing unit will not only help the brand meet the rising demand for its products but also meet short delivery timelines.

The organization chose to set up its third manufacturing unit in Jaipur to leverage the region’s unique jewellery making techniques and abundant supply of talented artisans and craftsmen, alongside being a hub for gemstones in India. Jaipur’s strong connectivity with the rest of the nation further adds to the advantage of the business. BlueStone.com is also looking at hiring over 400 employees over the next 3-4 months, across production, warehouse, logistics and design functions.

Speaking on the launch, Gaurav Singh Kushwaha, Founder & CEO, BlueStone.com, said, “With the launch of our new manufacturing unit in Jaipur, we have expanded our production capacity three-fold, which is required to meet the scale at which we operate at present, having opened 68 new stores over the last 2 years and with plans to open more in the months ahead. Jaipur has a great ecosystem for jewellery manufacturing as it offers both, material and human resources needed to set up successful operations. We intend to double the size and capacity of the new manufacturing unit in about a year from now with the premise having an additional 20,000 sqft of space that could be utilized. Our customers will stand to benefit from reduced production timelines and good air connectivity from Jaipur, resulting in quicker deliveries.”