Blum India: Expanded distribution network, redefining business relations in India

Blum, the Austrian manufacturer of furniture fittings, has been represented in India for more than 20 years, offering innovative fittings for the furniture industry. The Austrian company is now further developing its Indian subsidiary to include a newly constructed warehouse as well as a new and diverse distributor network.

International company Blum offers top-quality, “made in Austria” furniture fittings to its customers in trade, the furniture industry, and the interior design segment to bring creative furniture projects to life. Blum India is now expanding its distribution network with a promise to provide internationally acclaimed standard products. Explaining the strategy, Nadeem Patni, Managing Director of the subsidiary, says: “For many countries, India has been a centre of investment, and we see this potential materializing on a larger scale. From taking the first step of establishing headquarters in Mumbai in 2017 to building the warehouse and directly catering to our customers from 2022 onwards, we have strong expansion plans for India.” In support of these plans, Blum has built a large, new warehouse in Bhiwandi (closer to Mumbai), to guarantee a reliable delivery experience for its customers.

Intensifying customer relationships

The furniture market is changing, and demands for quality of living are evolving. As one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fittings, Blum wants to provide its customers with comprehensive support to navigate these new developments. “More end-consumers are now moving towards quality furniture fittings as they’ve started to understand the difference that these can make”, explains Nadeem Patni, adding: “And we are seeing a huge shift in the industry towards modular kitchens”

To maintain good customer relations and promote a personal exchange of ideas and experiences, Blum India has set up a customer service team in Mumbai along with a newly furbished Experience Center. This new development will help to serve Blum customers in a more organized and direct manner. For Blum, it’s very important to remain a trusted partner to their customers in the face of this substantial growth. Customers can now contact Blum directly or visit their experience centres to purchase premium Austrian-made products.