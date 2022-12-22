Blum India inaugurates Vera Enterprises, its new distributor showroom in Bengaluru, Karnataka

Blum, a premium Austrian furniture fittings manufacturer, launched its new distributor showroom Vera Enterprises” in Bengaluru city. Located at No. 59, Ground Floor, 10th A Cross Rd, West of Chord Road 2nd Stage, Mahalakshmi Puram, Bengaluru, consumers can buy products directly from the brand’s authorized distributor.

This new Blum experience centre was inaugurated by Nadeem Patni, Managing Director, Blum India and Saquib Malik, Director of Vera Enterprises.

Blum has been represented in India for more than 20 years, offering innovative fittings for the furniture industry. With the opening of this store, Blum India continues to enjoy a network spread across 50 cities with over more than 40 outlets across India.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr. Nadeem Patni, Managing Director, Blum India, says “Bengaluru is a huge potential market. Launching a new distributor showroom is simply a step to show that we want to be a part of this market development. Starting with the establishment of our headquarters in Mumbai and building the warehouse all the way to directly catering to our customers through our distributors across the country.”

The showroom offers a range of Blum products and complete kitchen & wardrobe solutions. The idea is to give customers greater design scope and plenty of possibilities for differentiation.

Blum offers top-quality, “made in Austria” furniture fittings to its customers in trade, the furniture industry, and the interior design segment to bring creative furniture projects to life. The fittings manufacturer is a traditional family-owned company that is firmly rooted in Austria, with one main objective to expand itself in the global market.

