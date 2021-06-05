BluSmart completes 16 million+ clean kms, in its efforts to sustainably restore the ecosystem through its services

Gurugram, June 5th, 2021: On World Environment Day, BluSmart, India’s first all-electric ride-hailing platform today announced that it has completed 16 million+ clean pollution-free kilometers from close to 5 lakh zero-emission trips in Delhi-NCR. A first of its kind 100% electric & sustainable mobility platform, the company has so far reduced the Co2 level up to 68 gms/KM** and has saved 1000+ tonnes of Co2 since its launch on 4th June 2019.

Commenting on this Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder, and CEO, BluSmart Mobility said, “We believe that all of us have our responsibilities towards mother nature and that we need to adopt sustainable practices so as to minimize the burden on the very environment where we exist. BluSmart aims to provide customers with no surge rides which are clean, safe, and sanitized. As we expand our service further, we will make travel hassle-free and environment friendly for our existing and new customers as well. Our ultimate motive is to keep the environment clean and green.”

On this World Environment Day, BluSmart has pledged to further restore the ecosystem and to keep the environment clean and green with its green mobility revolution. BluSmart through its electric cab services also tends to reduce the pollutants otherwise emitted in the atmosphere by cars with ICE vehicles. This has also led to the elimination of harmful tailpipe pollutants such as particulates (soot), carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 and PM 5 emissions.

Planting trees is one of the easiest and best ways of ecosystem restoration. Last year, BluSmart also launched a referral program where the company plated one tree for each referral that they received from the customers.