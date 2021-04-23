BluSmart introduces environment friendly initiatives on Earth Day

Gurugram, April 23, 2021: BluSmart, India’s first all-electric ride hailing platform, today introduced Blu Prive, an exclusive community of people from Delhi NCR who have pledged to save the environment and the future generations by switching to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable form of mobility. So far, BluSmart has successfully managed to curb more than 700 tonne of CO 2 emissions with over 12 million clean kms run by its all-electric cabs.

Commenting on these initiatives, Mr. Anmol Jaggi, Founder, BluSmart said, “It is our duty to adopt environment-friendly and sustainable practices as a thoughtful gesture to save our environment to the greatest possible extent. On this Earth Day, we aim to raise public awareness not just about the toxic air prevalent in the city, but also how we can help in improving this situation! We believe that there is a pressing need to adopt a greener mode of transport and save our environment from harmful Carbon and particulate matter emissions. The more consumers experience EVs, the higher will be the adoption of the same to help us achieve our goal of a pollution-free environment.”

BluSmart has also played an integral role in protecting its community of drivers and riders by initiating a COVID-vaccination drive for their driver partners. In addition to this, the company has been cognizant of following stringent safety measures all throughout the pandemic. As an industry-first initiative in India, the company has launched a special feature on the BluSmart mobile app. A Golden Badge showcases if the driver partner has been vaccinated. For added safety, the app also has three critical features of Arogya Setu, driver temperature status as well as the latest time of sanitization of BluSmart’s all-electric cabs.

In 2020, the company had also initiated #MyBluKms, a campaign to engage and encourage its riders in Delhi-NCR to adopt electric mobility. Through this campaign, BluSmart focused on reducing the city’s burden of air pollution by offering a contest to its riders, the prize of which was an all-expenses paid, 5-star trip to the Andamans. The company also launched its Green Referral feature last year where BluSmart plants one tree upon each user referral.

One of the fastest growing electric mobility service providers, BluSmart has partnered with world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers, and features mobility technology.