BluSmart offers 50% off on all rides & rentals to Medics fighting COVID-19

Gurugram, May 04, 2021: BluSmart, India’s first all-electric ride-hailing platform, today announced that the company is offering 50% off on all rides and rentals for the healthcare workers (medics), including medical doctors, medical students, paramedics, or an emergency medical responder (people who are specially trained to provide out-of-hospital care in medical emergencies). To avail of this offer, health workers can reach out to BluSmart by dialing +91 8287000500. BluSmart aims to maintain the highest standards of safety and reduce the spread of COVID-19 disease with utmost precautions and safety for their customers and driver-partners as well.

Furthering our commitment to ensure the safety of each customer and to minimize the spread of COVID19, at BluSmart we have taken our offerings to a whole new level in order to ensure the highest degree of safety and security. For instance, we have become India’s first taxi fleet to:

Get driver partners’ vaccination status on the app, which also showcases the driver’s temperature and last taxi sanitization time.

Create a cockpit that separates the driver-partners from the customers, to ensure customer & driver-partner safety.

Ensure no-touch travel for the customers, where the driver-partners open and close the doors for the customer and sanitizes customers’ hands before and after every trip.

Follow a no cancelation policy for all its rides, to ensure timely cab availability.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder & CEO, BluSmart said, “The second wave of COVID like last year has brought about a series of challenges with itself. This initiative will help us eliminate some of those challenges brought about by the lack of accessibility, by providing our medics with a safe ride at a minimal cost. Due to lockdown being implemented again in the cities especially in Delhi there are a lot of barriers these medics might face while traveling and by this step, we aim to make their travel hassle-free.”

One of the fastest-growing electric mobility service providers, BluSmart has partnered with the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers and features mobility technology.