BluSmart starts COVID-vaccination for its driver partners, Vaccination status to show on customer app

Gurugram, April 15, 2021: In their endeavour to maintain the highest standards of safety, BluSmart, India’s first all-electric ride hailing platform, has launched a COVID-vaccination drive for their driver partners. The company has just launched a feature in its mobile app to let riders know if their driver has been vaccinated. BluSmart will also be giving the driver partners one day paid break after they get the jab.

Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility said, “The COVID pandemic has had a domino effect and this vaccination drive is our commitment to our most important stakeholders, the driver partners and the customers. By getting our drivers vaccinated, we are ensuring that both them and our riders are safe from the contagion, besides ensuring that the earnings of our driver partners do not stop because of the pandemic.”

“At BluSmart, our topmost priority is the health and well-being of our driver partners and customers. We urge all eligible persons to get themselves vaccinated and encourage all COVID-19 vaccine beneficiaries to utilize BluSmart electric cabs for reaching their nearest vaccination centre while also reducing their carbon footprint.”

BluSmart has played an integral role in protecting its driver partners from the pandemic by taking all the precautionary measures. As an industry first initiative in India, the company has launched a special feature on the BluSmart app which showcases if the driver partner has been vaccinated. Besides, the app already has three critical features of Arogya Setu, driver temperature status as well as the latest time of sanitization of BluSmart’s all-electric cabs.