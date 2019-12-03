BMJ launched of its User Advisory Panel (UAP)

Understanding customer needs and expectations are of utmost importance for any organization today. BMJ has constantly acknowledged that the customer landscape is most equitably represented by a two-way dialogue between the organization and its users. Hence in continuation of the above, BMJ is delighted to announce the launch of its User Advisory Panel (UAP). The User Advisory Panel at BMJ comprises of a mix of senior experienced clinicians and young doctors from across India. Insights from the panel will be instrumental in configuring product outcomes for better clinical decision making.

The user advisory panel comprises of Dr. Dattatreya Sitaram, Orthopedic Surgeon, KMC Manipal, Karnataka; Abhinav Gupta, Asst Prof PG Dep of Medicine, Acharya Shri Chander College of Medical Sciences, Jammu; Dr Ashwathi Soman, Medical Officer / Assistant Surgeon, Primary Health Centre, Kottappuram, Kerala; Dr. Pankaj Shah, HOD Community Medicine, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Dr. Abdoul Hamide, HOD General Medicine, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Pondicherry, Dr. Suresh Padmini, Professor and Head of the Department, General Medicine, S.N Medical College, Ernakulam, Kerala, Dr. Rakesh Biswas, Professor of Medicine, Kamineni Institute of Medical sciences, Narketpally; Dr. Rukman Mecca, Junior Resident, Community Medicine, KEM Hospital, Mumbai, Maharashtra and Dr Subramanian, Junior Doctor, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Pondicherry.

This initiative is part of BMJ’s efforts to understand the experiences and expectations users and customers have from BMJ’s products. Initiatives such as these are vital for keeping up with market advancements and adopting a customer-first mindset. The panel has been chosen keeping in mind the vision the company has for healthcare in South Asia, with an egalitarian mix of clinicians pan-India.

Prashant Mishra, Managing Director, BMJ India South Asia said ‘This initiative is aligned to our core business strategy of being closer to our customers in order to deliver better value. BMJ’s mission is to empower healthcare professionals to create better outcomes with our evidence-based information and tools. By initiatives such as these, we wish to closely work with users to understand the challenges faced by them and ultimately help create a healthier world”