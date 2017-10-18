BMW launches the New BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport in India

The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport was launched in India. The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport serves up its blend of luxury-class elegance, sportiness, and spaciousness in even more sophisticated form.

The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai and can be ordered from BMW dealerships from today onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept in the segment and became a trailblazer with its unique and modern character. The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport with a perfect blend of sporting character, impressive performance, and appealing design makes every journey an unforgettable experience. Combining the best of excellent practicality and long-distance comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is the perfect vehicle for individuals with an active lifestyle”.

The ex-showroom price for the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is as follows –

BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport: INR 49, 40, 000

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Delivery will be made on ex-showroom. Ex-showroom price (inclusive of GST (incl compensation cess) @ 43% as applicable in New Delhi but excludes Road Tax, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax/cess levies and insurance. Prices and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local Authorized BMW Dealer.

The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport is available in Alpine White as non-metallic color and Estoril Blue as metallic color.

The range of fine upholstery combinations in M Sport includes Leather Dakota Veneto Beige/Oyster dark highlight | Veneto Beige and Leather Dakota Cognac/Brown highlight | Black.

The M Sport package brings an extra dose of sportiness to the exteriors of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo. The boldly designed kidney grille slats in black high-gloss produce an especially athletic effect for the front end. Fitted with M aerodynamic package and 18-inch M star spoke alloy wheels along with M badging on the front side panels further accentuates its dynamic character. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. A tailpipe finisher in chrome high-gloss, define the distinctive exterior character of the new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

The M Sport package interior creates a dynamic and exclusive ambiance: sport seats for driver and passenger provide the perfect lateral support and great comfort. The sporty-dynamic appearance is apparent in the whole car, from the multifunction M leather steering wheel to the BMW Individual headliner in Anthracite and the M door sill finishers. BMW Head-Up display will result in even more relaxed driving with complete concentration on the road ahead.

The latest generation BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine features remarkably agile power delivery and excellent responsiveness, even at low engine speeds. The two- litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and produces a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport gives the impressive efficiency of 15.34 kmpl on average, equating to CO2 emissions of 155.46 g/km.

The eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gear shifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, the eight-speed Steptronic transmission is available with steering wheel paddle shifters. Furthermore, the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport comes with a cruise control with braking function as standard. This easy-to-operate system paves the way for ambitious drivers to achieve optimum acceleration under all conditions.

The new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport provides unparalleled performance coupled with cutting-edge safety technologies. BMW’s exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, Run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.

EfficientDynamics doubles the Sheer Driving Pleasure of the new BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport with features such as Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Intelligent Lightweight Construction, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver is able to choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions. (Comfort, ECO PRO, Sport, Sport+)

BMW has been setting the standard for connectivity between human, car and the outside world for many years now. The BMW ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, BMW Navigation system Professional with Touch Functionality 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Tursimo is now available in one diesel variant – BMW 320d Gran Turismo Luxury Line and two petrol variants – BMW 330i Gran Turismo Luxury Line and BMW 330i Gran Turismo M Sport Edition.