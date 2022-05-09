BNI Artha, completes ten years, clocks a whopping Rs 1142 crs of business & a staggering average seat value of Rs 9.8 crs!

Hyderabad, May 2022: BNI Artha, the maiden Chapter of BNI Hyderabad Region, celebrated its 10th anniversary with professional elan typical of BNI, at a power packed meeting, at HICC Novotel, today. The meeting themed ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to commemorate ten years of entrepreneurial growth and prosperity, was graced by Chief Guest and Guinness Record holder Ms Uma Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India and Ms Sanjana Shah, Executive Director, BNI Hyderabad. Also present were Rishabh Biyani, President; Vishal Sonthalia, Vice President; Pratik Biyani, Secretary Treasurer; Neeru Mohan; Viren Shah, AK Menon, Satish Kumar, Ganesh Bankupalli, Jaleel Sabir, Manidhar Yelamanchi, Sudha Ramani, among others were present from BNI Artha.

Commending the illustrious trail of BNI Artha, Uma Chigurupati said, you are an inspiration to the aspiring entrepreneurs. What you accomplished by using BNI platform is amazing and accentuates the immense power of networking. By pooling your contacts and helping each other, you are setting a fine example of Givers Gain. I am impressed with what you achieved, it’s just the tip of the ice berg and the hey days are ahead for BNI Artha.

BNI Artha, since its inception in May 2012, been the largest BNI Chapter in Hyderabad with 116 seasoned businesspersons from the city. Most of these were budding entrepreneurs in 2012, have together blossomed into owners of brands of repute and are today the icons for the vibrant business community in the city. The Chapter has set the bar high with an inimitable legacy. BNI Artha Chapter is ranked 22 among the 10,700 BNI Chapters globally today, a milestone of enormous pride for Indian entrepreneurs. BNI Artha clocked a whopping Rs 1142 crs worth of business through 65000 referrals generated during the decade of its existence. Over 5500 visitors graced the Chapter meeting. The Average Value each seat in the BNI Artha commands is a staggering Rs 9.8 crs.

As trailblazers, BNI Artha is the beacon for BNI Hyderabad region. The flair with which you exchange referrals and business and facilitate collaborations is incredible. Please continue with your spree of triumphs and in the process enrich yourselves and the community, says Sanjana Shah.