BNY Mellon introduces EV fleet services for employees

India, 12th October 2022: BNY Mellon, a global financial institution delivering pioneering financial services to its clients, today announced a pilot project towards decarbonizing its road fleet in India as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain carbon neutrality globally.

In the first phase of the project, BNY Mellon will be unveiling a fleet of 20 electric vehicles on its company premises in Pune on a pilot basis, which will eventually replace a large part of the current diesel-powered fleet across India. These MPV-style cars have a range of 500km on a single charge and will primarily be used as part of BNY Mellon’s Employee Transportation program in Pune & Chennai.

Sudish Panicker, Managing Director and Head, of BNY Mellon Operations, India, noted, “The impending impact of climate change requires that every institution implement long-term thinking and grow responsibly. We believe the strength of our client solutions is underpinned by our own actions and behavior as an enterprise, and such an initiative advances our ESG efforts.”

The project is in line with BNY Mellon’s ESG practices and conducted under its Future First ESG framework, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to the efficient use of natural resources, mitigating climate-related risks, and leveraging innovative energy solutions. The project will further instill a sense of responsibility amongst its employees to take a constructive step at a personal level to build a sustainable future for upcoming generations.

Nitin Chandel, Managing Director, and Head, of BNY Mellon Technology, India, said, “We are continuously looking to implement sustainable solutions across the value chain. Our intention is to electrify our entire corporate fleet by the end of 2025. The launch of this EV facility for our employees represents BNY Mellon’s vision to convert ‘Smart Pune’ into ‘Sustainable Pune’ and help the city in combating climate change and reduce pollution.”

This first set of electric vehicles is likely to make 30000 trips and is expected to save over 99,000 kgs of carbon emissions annually.