Board of Practical Training, Eastern Region BOPT(ER) reveals post apprenticeship employment percentage under NATS is around 80% of total engagement on ‘Regional apprenticeship Day

BOPT (ER) an organisation under the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India has unveiled their new mascot at the annual celebration

Kolkata, 26 November 2022: The Board of Practical Training, Eastern Region, an organisation under the Ministry of Education, Govt of India has focused on the growing number of vacant apprenticeship training facilities in different Industries and Establishments in Eastern India. While celebrating Regional Apprenticeship Day 2022, they have stressed on the fact of the importance of hands-on skill development opportunities for the youth who are going to be employed in various sectors, making a contribution to the overall economic growth of the country. The esteemed guests present at the event were Sri. Achint Kumar, Under Secretary to the Government of India, Ministry of Education, Dr. R.K. Dash, General Manager (HRD), Coal India Ltd., Dr. Savita Sengar, Vice Chancellor, Jharkhand Rai University and Sri. S.M. Ejaz Ahmed, Director, Board of Practical Training (ER).

“The demographic dividend has long been viewed as an important factor for economic development and provided a rationale for policies aiming at a more balanced age structure through birth control and family planning. But to achieve the same first we need to scale up our youth and BOPT (ER) has a major role to play under this criterion by generating employment for the youth as they start their career.” Said Ministry officials, Ministry of Education during the ‘Regional Apprentice Day 2022’ celebration at the Netaji Subhas Auditorium, Salt Lake today.

BOPT (ER) has also unveiled its mascot at the annual celebration. In order to provide on-the-job training to fresh engineering graduates and diploma holders in engineering in an organized and effective manner, four Regional Boards of Practical Training (BOPT)/ Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOAT) were set up by the Ministry of Education and Culture, Govt. of India as Autonomous organizations back in 1968. The Regional offices of the Boards are located in Kolkata, Chennai, Kanpur & Mumbai. After having set up the Regional Boards, the PTS Scheme was transferred to four Regional Boards, entrusting direct responsibility and autonomy to the Administration of the Scheme. The post Apprenticeship employment percentage under NATS is around 80% of total engagement. The employability percentage stands at 95% in 2022 which is an all-time high for the past 7 years. Thus “Apprenticeship Training” can possibly be established as a gateway to a professional career and “A Step Towards Employment”. Non-Engineering graduates can also enroll this year onwards.

Speaking about the celebration Sri. S.M. Ejaz Ahmed, Director, Board of Practical Training (ER) said, “In a country like India where a rapidly increasing population is a grave concern as the employment options are not increasing at par. That is the reason BOP (ER) is taking an effort to facilitate employers by providing trained, disciplined & skilled manpower to meet the required human resources in the emerging areas.”

The Employability percentage and details of students enrolled under NAT scheme is detailed below: