boAt collaborates with Snehadhara Foundation to enable and encourage social inclusion

New Delhi, 2 May 2023. boAt, the leading Indian audio wearable brand collaborated with Snehadhara Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation for the ‘Arts Practices for Inclusion Program’ (API). It is a first-of-its-kind course that looks at therapeutic practices and social inclusion through the arts like visual arts, drama, music, movement, and play.

With #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt as a philosophy, boAt is committed to nation-building, and believes in identifying and supporting the youth who are self-aware, ambitious, and who aren’t afraid to challenge the norm in their pursuit of passion. The API program supported by boAt is aimed to create a community and ecosystem to bring about inclusion for children with learning disabilities and difficulties with the help of art, music, and drama.

The course focuses on training special educators who will redefine learning, inclusion, empowerment, and development, and will impact the lives of 1000s of children. These trainers will be working with marginalized groups and populations, including children with special needs, senior citizens, children of sex workers, children within pediatric palliative care centres, government schools, amongst others.

Snehadhara Foundation, which started as a small attempt at creating learning spaces for varied learners in 2012 has today worked with over 7500 plus children and adults through direct interventions, 75,000 children and adults through indirect interventions and trained over 2200 professionals across 500 organisations in 8 countries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder & CMO, boAt said “We’ve always supported and encouraged the go-doers and the change makers. We are happy to support Snehadhara Foundation to further the greater inclusion of children with special needs and vulnerable groups through specially designed art & music programs. We will continue to support similar NGOs to bridge the gap by becoming true enablers of passion and encouraging them to #DoWhatFloatsYourboAt.”

Snehadhara Foundation, said, “We are pleased to receive support from boAt in our journey to transform communities for inclusion. We aim to sensitise 10,000 beneficiaries and work with over 1200 direct beneficiaries, through trained individuals, towards vulnerable groups thereby creating an environment of inclusion with this project”.

Imagine Marketing (parent company of boAt) collaborated with Snehadhara Foundation as part of their corporate social responsibility for the FY 2022-23.