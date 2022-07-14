Boddess Peach Glow Sale with a multi-channel marketing campaign Reaches 100 M beauty consumers…

Multi-beauty, omni-channel platform, Boddess, marked the launch of its debut summer beauty sale – Boddess Peach Glow Sale with a multi-channel marketing campaign. Reaching 100 million discerning beauty consumers, the Peach Glow Sale campaign was the second phase of the brand’s multi-media outreach and was promoted extensively across billboards, radio, OTT and digital platforms such as Google, Facebook and YouTube.

Speaking on the campaign, Sutapa Chatterjee, GM- Marketing Boddess, said, “The event was envisioned to become one of the most anticipated annual beauty shopping celebrations and conceptualized to highlight a holistic beauty journey to attain that coveted Peach Glow look. Combining education and incredible offers, the campaign comprised of tutorials, wellness and skin care rituals, make-up master-classes and more. The campaign has been instrumental in further strengthening our connect with audiences resulting into 104% growth in new users, 35% premium portfolio growth and 40% uplift in brand searches.”

Focusing on cult favorites to beauty staples, from the best of must-haves to lux indulgences, this sale offered the best of discounts for all beauty enthusiasts. With an up to 50% discount across brands – Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, M.A.C, Laneige, Innisfree to L’Oreal, Maybelline, Lakme and more ! Boddess made sure, that consumers were spoilt for choice.

Boddess had adopted an educative and engagement led approach for the sale campaign. Integrated with wellness experts, nutritionists, yoga instructors, skin experts, dermatologists, make-up artists to spill the beans on an ‘inside out’ beauty. Consumers were further lured with unique beauty hacks, tricks and tips of the trade to the most efficient regimes to ace that ‘Au naturel’ look. On social media the Sale focused campaign generated 150 M impressions & 3.3 M engagement.

To keep things fun and interactive, Boddess also hosted an exciting Giveaway ‘Peach Dream Box’ that gave one an opportunity to win a box worth 30k. The contest saw over 12 K participation generating 100 K engagement.