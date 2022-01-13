Boddess unveils India’s first experiential-led beauty retail store with state-of-the-art technology

Gurugram, 13th January, 2022 – Beauty Retailer Boddess.com opens its first flagship store in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. After its exciting online launch with over 100+ beauty brands, Boddess now opens with 1700sq feet of beauty space dedicated to top International brands in Skincare, Make up, Haircare and Body Care. Powered by Digital Tools, Augmented Reality and Virtual Shopping experiences, the store seamlessly integrates its features to deliver a truly unique customer journey.

The Boddess Store is the Ultimate Beauty Destination offering curated beauty ranges, tech enabled touchless tools, smart personalization, elevated service stations with best in-class specialists: skin experts, make-up artists, hair experts and beauty advisors.

The store presents an array of truly exciting world class brands like supermodel Miranda Kerr’s Kora Organics, Korean Luxury Skincare brand Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Innisfree, Natural Skincare brand; Caudalie, the Cult Make up brand; Anastasia Beverly Hills, Cruelty Free & Vegan Skincare and Body care brand; The Body Shop, luxury Haircare brands; Kevin Murphy and Olaplex. Premium brands like Issey Miyake, Carolina Herrera, Mont Blanc, Paco Rabanne, Burberry, Givenchy, Salvatore Ferragamo and more, are also a part of the assortment.

Award winning International Farm to Beauty brand; Juice Beauty makes its first entry into India Retail at the Boddess Store. Boddess is bringing in many exclusive international brands over the next few weeks across its online and offline store to provide a truly Omni-channel experience for customers.

For the first time, a dedicated section has been provided to Men’s grooming to cater to this exciting segment in the beauty industry. It doesn’t end here, the store also hosts a plethora of well-known D2C homegrown brands like Minimalist, Dot & Key and The Man Company.

Equipped with Augmented Reality Technology and Virtual Beauty Tools, the brand invites its audience to take a glimpse into the future of digital beauty retail in India. From Magic Mirrors that work as skin analyzer and make-up try on to interactive screens and experiential zones, to multiple strategically positioned touch points providing customers with a seamless digital and physical experience.

Speaking on the launch of the first Boddess flagship store, Ritika Sharma, Founder and CEO, Boddess [House of Beauty] “We are so excited to bring a one-of-a-kind beauty retail experience to all beauty enthusiasts with the opening of our first flagship store. From launching Boddess as a multi-beauty wellness platform in the digital space to seeing it manifest in the physical realm in the second year has been an incredible journey. The experiential-led store is an amalgamation of technology, services & personalization and is fully equipped to answer all your beauty queries. The seamless integration of the physical and digital touch points will deliver a captivating in-store experience benefitting consumers and bringing us one step closer to them. Keeping shopping satisfaction and safety paramount, we have implemented all essential hygiene protocols to safeguard the health of our customers, employees. Our touchless Digital Beauty tools enable us to maintain the right safety for our consumers. We are excited and ready to welcome shoppers to the new store.” Commenting on the launch of the first Boddess flagship store, Dharmender Dabral, Chief Business Officer, Boddess, “We are thrilled to enter the New Year with the opening of our first Flagship store. In a span of 18 months, Boddess has seen exponential growth in expansion and customer acquisition and will continue to blend online & in-store experiences. The growth being witnessed in the beauty industry reflect the discerning nature of consumers who are ready to invest in the best of beauty. With our omni-channel approach, the aim is to build a world class experience combining beauty, technology and services – the first of its kind in the country. We have big plans around our stores and plan to open over 100 stores in the future.”

We invite you to head over to the Boddess’ brand new destination at Ambience Mall, Gurugram for a holistic and visually enriching beauty experience!

KEY FEATURES OF THE STORE –

o First ever entry of D2C brands in an experiential & premium retail space: Minimalist, Dot & Key, The Man Company & mCaffeine

o Dedicated men’s grooming section: Capitalizing on the most evolving segments in the beauty industry, for the first time in retail, a dedicated men’s grooming section has been created to cater to the growing needs of male consumers

o Experiential Zones :

 Nail Bar: Ensuring high-quality nail services, the nail bar includes nail extensions and nail art with the option of getting embellished, ombre designs, and more. One can swing by for a quick touch up or ease into the section’s tranquil environment.

 Hair Bar: The in-store hair care section displays the brand’s endeavor to approach holistic well-being by offering their customers a spa-like treatment with a dedicated area for hair washes, styling and massages. Not only this, the bar also provides the choice of hair style specifically suited as per one’s facial features and hair texture.

 Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bar: This unique Brow Bar features Anastasia Beverly Hills patented Golden Ratio Brow service. Anastasia Beverly Hills brow experts are equipped to help customers discover the perfect brow shape according to their face structure.

o Physical Touch-points

 Magic Mirror: Powered by Machine Learning Technology, the Magic Mirrors installed in the store allow consumers to have a touchless and Virtual Skin Diagnosis and provides access to a tailor-made skin-care regime. The Magic Mirror screen also substitutes as their advanced Makeup Try-on feature that allows consumers to scroll and skim through a wide range of beauty products and find their perfect shades that they can try on virtually

 Click & Collect: To round up a seamless and technologically interactive shopping experience, the store provides a “click and collect” system where the customer can buy or order products from the website and collect them from the store.

 App In Store Screens: The Store also hosts Boddess.com interactive APP that enables customers to digitally navigate, surf product catalogue and place orders. The inbuilt application visible on the screen further informs the user of events and happenings, new and exclusive product launches, latest promotions and trending.

 QR Codes: QR codes are placed across the store on bestselling products to enable customers to scan and explore the products online

Rounding it all up is the ultimate Social Sign Off which comes in with the Selfie Zone created to drive engagement wherein consumers can have fun, click pictures against the Boddess wings and share their experience on their social media handles.