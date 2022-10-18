Boeing India and MIDHANI to explore collaboration for aerospace and defence raw materials for standards in support of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Bengaluru, October 18, 2022 – Boeing India today announced it will assess and collaborate with Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to develop raw materials for standards aerospace parts and components in India.

Indigenous availability of special aerospace materials and alloys has been identified as crucial for creating a self-reliant aerospace and defence industry in India. The availability of essential aerospace materials is the first step in securing the supply chain, and aligns with the Government’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“Public Sector Units are an important part of Boeing’s supply chain footprint in India. The potential collaboration with MIDHANI will strengthen Boeing’s supply base and increase material sourcing options from India,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. “This would be a key step in building our India supply chain – from raw material sourcing to supplying a finished product. It will further our commitment for bolstering India’s growing aerospace and defence ecosystem.” “We are excited about the prospect of partnering with Boeing on raw materials for the aerospace industry,” said Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairman & Managing Director, MIDHANI. “This sits well with our plans to collaborate with multinational institutions and companies to strengthen our capabilities for producing critically advanced technology products here in India,” he added.

Boeing has always supported the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in India, and has through the years invested in partnerships with the Indian aerospace ecosystem in skilling, research and technology, and manufacturing. Boeing is working closely with its suppliers in India to support supply chain health, identify new ways to drive innovation, and deliver greater value to its customers.