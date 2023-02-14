Boeing to Continue to Expand Footprint in India with India Logistics Center

Bengaluru, February 14, 2023: Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced an investment in a new logistics center in India to cater to its regional customers. Continuing to expand its footprint in the country, Boeing is investing in building capabilities that support an efficient and cost-effective service solution for regional customers to maintain higher fleet utilization and mission readiness rates.

In the initial phase of the operations, the India Logistics Center will focus on supporting airline customers as the civil aviation sector continues to rapidly advance towards becoming the world’s third-largest passenger market, surpassed only by the U.S. and China. The fleet of Indian airlines is projected to nearly quadruple in size by 2041 compared to 2019. With a growing domestic market and increasing opportunities for international growth, the airlines will require more holistic service support to drive efficient fleet operations. Today, more than 150 Boeing airplanes, including the Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757, 777, and 787 Dreamliner, are operated by leading Indian commercial airlines.

“The further expansion of our footprint in India with the India Logistics Center supports our long-term investment strategy for the country. We remain excited and committed as we provide critical service support towards the growth of the Indian civil and defence aviation ecosystem,” said Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India.

In the second phase, the India Logistics Center will cater to the larger network of Boeing’s customers in the region. Through the Boeing India Repair Development and Sustainment (BIRDS) hub program, Boeing is already supporting local customers by creating an ecosystem of comprehensive support packages and indigenous Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities with its partners. This initiative is a testament to Boeing’s commitment to “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”. Currently, India operates a fleet of Boeing aircraft, including 11 C-17s, 22 AH-64 Apaches (with an additional 6 on order), 15 CH-47 Chinooks, 12 P-8Is, 3 VVIP aircraft, and 2 Head of State aircraft.

“A key element of efficient customer support is rapid response and distribution of replacement parts. The India Logistics Center will allow better responsiveness and build on Boeing’s existing global reputation for the highest quality of customer service,” said Ashwani Bhargava, senior director, of India Supply Chain, Boeing India.

India is well-positioned to localize maintenance services capabilities and provide cost-effective solutions given its large technical labor force, including uniquely qualified and highly trained technicians and industry capabilities. With over eight decades of presence in India, Boeing has built a strong network of support for its customers in the region through various initiatives and partnerships while contributing to the growth and development of Indian aerospace and defence sector.