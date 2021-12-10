Boi Bae, a homegrown clothing brand, launches its online operation to bring luxury, chic-style urban outfits in an affordable way!!

Boi Bae, a contemporary & affordable homegrown apparel/clothing brand, has this week launched its clothing website after its overnight transformation. The website & brand is set to revolutionize the fashion and lifestyle needs of both men and women of all ages bringing a thrilling experience to buy affordable clothes at your fingertips

The gender-inclusive brand is on a mission to make clothing for millennials and youngsters accessible and affordable, and eventually become a one-stop solution for every Indian consumer by providing high-end yet comfortable outfits that suit every mood, style, and personality!

The USP of the brand is in the fact that they are marketing and selling an entire range of ultra-luxury, chic-style urban outfits at a minimal cost. Furthermore, Boi Bae also promises to offer its customers the freedom of customization of their clothes — “simply show us what you want and get it easily at a reasonable price”.

With simplicity, elegance, and sustainable fashion as its core philosophies, the brand wants to carve a niche of its own and leave an indomitable legacy that will continue to inspire and glam up our current and future generations

“In today’s busy schedule, we observe that the modern, and independent Millenials are more inclined towards wearing outfits designed to give them the confidence to work, play, and party in the same dress & showcase their best of personality, this is where we at Boi Bae are here to fill the gap. Later we even plan to open a store in Delhi & set its footprints in Pan India with outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore & more” says Mr. Pankaj Maini-Founder Boi Bae