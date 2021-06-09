Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan Will Face Off Against Viswanathan Anand for Akshaya Patra

International chess player Prachura P.P and Chess.com India associates with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to raise funds to feed the needy PAN India

A versatile actor and an ardent chess lover, Aamir Khan will be virtually playing an exhibition match against the Indian chess grandmaster & former world champion, Mr. Viswanathan Anand, on the 13th of June, 2021 at 5.00 pm as part of the celebrity edition. This will be live streamed on the YouTube Channel, Chesscom India.

This celebrity edition shall feature Bollywood celebrities & Corporate leaders from across the nation. Held in association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, all proceeds of this event will go towards serving individuals and families from vulnerable communities who have been affected by this global pandemic.