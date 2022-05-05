Bonjour India invites Delhiites to Café Cinema, a gala evening with French food and cinema

New Delhi, May 5th, 2022: As part of Bonjour India – Café-Cinema- a ciné-food experience, presented by Pernod Ricard India, will take place in New Delhi on the 5th and 6th of May at the French Institute in India. The event will start at 7:30 pm on both days. Café-Cinema will prove to be a cinematic experience unlike any other. The event does away with the traditional assortment of snacks and foods like popcorn and all its iterations that have become staples in cinemas and replaces them with fine French cuisine and wine. The Rs. 200 ticket includes a Taste of France box which can be complemented with other delights that are on sale at the venue at nominal prices.

Timeless cinema

The two movies at Café-cinema will be as enjoyable as the food. On 5th May, the movie Aline – a fictionalized portrayal of Celine Dion’s life – will be screened. The movie stars Valérie Lemercier as Aline Dieu, a Canadian singer who rises to international superstardom. On the following day, the movie Antoinette in the Cévennes – starring Laure Calamy as Antoinette – will be screened. Café-Cinema is part of the Bonjour India festival, an artistic, cultural, educational, and social initiative by the Embassy of France and its cultural service Institut Français en Inde, the Alliance Française Network, and the Consulates of France.

A gastronomic experience

At Café-Cinema, a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods will be available. The cinephiles can also discover a selection of additional, light, authentic French delicacies which will be on sale during the entire evening. The menu conceived by L’Opéra will include the following:

Cereal Baguette Sandwich made with roast vegetables and feta cheese, topped with flaxseed and sunflower seeds – all baked to perfection. It is the healthier, whole-wheat version of the traditional French Baguette.

Ciabatta Sandwich, with traditional Italian-origin soft bread made with high-quality extra virgin oil, roast tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, served with homemade pesto.

Madeleines, which are typical French small sponge cakes with a distinctive shell-like shape in classic Vanilla and Chocolate flavours will be found at the event.

Guests may also enjoy chicken and vegetable quiches; these unmistakably French open-faced pastry cheese crust pies are authentic and wholesome. The vegetable version is topped with a savoury filling of fresh seasonal vegetables whilst the chicken one has a freshly cooked chicken and cheese filling.

French Roast Tomato, Goat Cheese & Basil Tart, consists of a shortcrust pastry topped with a savoury filling of tomato, cheese, and fresh basil in the centre. Considered an elaborate cuisine as far back as 500 years ago, nobles enjoyed them at their feasts and parties.

The French Riviera interpretation of tomato pizza, consists of a pizza slice with tomato and cheese on a Focaccia bread base, whilst the Chicken and Tomato version consists of the same garnished with chicken.

Drinks: These light delicacies will be accompanied by the Cucumber Cooler, a perfect summery drink filled with flavours of cucumber and mint, and the Mimosa Cooler, an energizing drink filled with refreshing Oranges. Cold coffee and iced tea will also be available.

Desserts: Last but not the least, the savoury menu will be complemented by a selection of L’Opéra’s bite-size signature desserts, including Mille Feuille, Opéra, Lemon Tart, Raspberry Mousse, Éclairs, Nutty Treat, etc.

For further information on the program, please visit https://www.ifindia.in/bonjour-india

https://www.ifindia.in/event/cafe-cinema

The Organisers:

Overall, Bonjour India will cover 19 cities across the country, showcasing Indo-French expertise and collaboration in innovation, education, research, science and technology, arts and culture. This artistic, cultural, educational and social initiative is an Indo-French moment put together by the French cooperation network in India mainly comprising of the Embassy of France and its cultural service, the French Institute in India, the Alliance Française network and, the Consulates of France in collaboration with Indian Council for Cultural Relations, with support from various public and private partners.

The Institut français is a public institution responsible for French cultural actions abroad. Its initiatives cover various artistic fields, intellectual exchanges, cultural and social innovation, and linguistic cooperation. Throughout the world, it promotes the French language, as well as the mobility of artworks, artists and ideas, and thus works to foster cultural understanding. The Institut français, under the aegis of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, actively contributes to France’s soft diplomacy. Its projects and programs take local contexts into account and can be successfully implemented thanks to the vast network of the French Embassies’ cultural services, as well as the many Instituts français and Alliances Françaises present across five continents.

The French Institute in India (Institut Français en Inde – IFI) is the educational, scientific and cultural department of the Embassy of France in India. It facilitates academic and scientific exchanges between higher institutes of learning and research, enables student mobility, and promotes the French language, and artistic and cultural partnerships. Cooperation between India and France takes place through a number of sectors: Arts & Culture, Books, Ideas, French Language & Education, the Study in France programme, Academic Partnerships, Science Technology, as well as Innovation and Multimedia. www.ifindia.in

Presenting partners – Pernod Ricard India, L’Opéra