Bonn Group launches Six New Variants

Bonn Group of Industries, one of the most well known biscuit brands in India, announced the launch of six new variants in its iconic range of consumer biscuits.With this launch, Bonn Group of Industries strives to widen its consumer base within the country. The six new variants are namely Choco Nut, Butter Cookies, Chocolate Crème, Orange Crème, Free Kick and Tomato Tangy. The launch was attended by the top deck of Bonn Group of Industries.

Tomato Tangy is a unique flavor introduced for the first time to consumers. Spicy and saucy, this new variant will be striking a chord among the masses. The other variant, Chocolate Crème is synonymous with luxury and premium chocolate experience, tucked inside crunchy layers of biscuit while Choco Nut combines the sweetness of chocolate with the richness of nuts. Orange Crème and Free Kick are fruit variants designed especially for the children who would sure be delighted with these sweet little treats.

Apart from pleasing the consumers with new flavors, the range is also competitively priced and would offer greater cost satisfaction to buyers. While Choco Nut will be available at Rs. 20 for 75g, Chocolate Creme Biscuits are priced at Rs. 10 for 90g and Butter Cookies at Rs 25 for 200 g.

Speaking on the launch, Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries said “Bonn Group of Industries is one of India’s leading biscuit companies and our consumers are the top priority for us. We see tremendous space for growth in the Indian biscuit industry and thus, we have incorporated six new variants that not only shake up the things in taste but also health. We are sure this launch will appeal not only to biscuits lovers but also the health conscious”.

“The premium biscuit segment is growing at a rate of 20-25% and this clearly shows that consumers now demand unique formats and richer flavors. The new range reflects the consumer’s aspirations for new taste experiences in food. We have invested significantly in bringing new technology expertise into our fold”, added Mr. Pankaj Aggarwal, COO of Bonn Group of Industries.

Indian biscuit market is steadily growing at a CAGR of 11.27%, and is projected to reach at $ 7.25 billion by 2022. Rising health awareness among consumers, booming working population and increasing urbanization are the major factors driving the impressive growth rate of biscuit market. Additionally, biscuits have gained prominence as a gifting option in metro cities owing to their longer shelf life as compared to chocolates and sweets.

“The biscuit segment in India has not seen any significant launch recently, thus making it a good time for us to introduce our new range of biscuits and add yet another feather to our illustrious success cap. With consumer preferences and needs changing with time, we would like to offer them refreshing options of premium biscuits with richer formulation and better value for money”, said Mr. Manjit Singh, CMD of Bonn Group of Industries.

With consumer preferences and needs changing with time, Bonn Group of Industries seeks to tap the growing demand for healthy and delicious biscuits and offers consumers with more innovative flavors. Be it adults, old or kids, there is something for each segment of the society.

Bonn Group of Industries enjoys high popularity in India and all its existing biscuit variants are already hit among the masses. The newly launched range is set to take the brand’s success story to unparalleled heights. The new range will be available at grocery stores and modern retail outlets all across the country and will be available in different pack sizes.