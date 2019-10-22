Bonn Group’s announces bumper prize winner of their consumer Campaign “Bonn Bread Khao Har Minute Inaam Pao”

Country’s leading bread and biscuit maker Bonn Group’s highly engaging month-long campaign ‘Bonn Bread Khao Har Minute Inaam Pao’ has finally came to an end with Mr Lokesh from Chandigarh being crowned as the winner of their bumper prize. The initiative helped in developing a new customer support across their markets in Northern India and creating awareness about their wide-range of products that are available in the market.

This innovative campaign resonated with brand’s philosophy of providing the best to its consumers and builds a confidence and trust ability among audience. Under the campaign, customers had to purchase any of the Bonn breads –BONN Prime Time White Slice Bread, Premium Sandwich Bread, Brown Hi-Fibre Bread, Garlic Bread, Multigrain Bread, AttaWholewheat Bread, Healthy Slice Bread and had to send a SMS, writing BONN (SPACE) along with the offer code, to 8652631525.

Bonn offered every minute prize – Paytm Cashback Rs. 30 and every hour prize – Paytm Cashback Rs. 50. Besides, the campaign also had every day prize – Gold Coin, every week prize – Mobile Phone, every Fortnight Prize – Two Wheeler along with a bumper prize – Car.

“We are elated to announce Mr Lokesh, Panchkula as the winner of our bumper prize. We congratulate him for winning the car. The campaign helped us to touch base with our customers once again. This campaign helped us to lead towards the aggressively eyeing turnover of Rs 1,000 crore in next two years and it is driven by diversification of products and expansion across the country. This campaign gave a fresh appeal to the brand and also enabled to retain the existing customer and developed a new consumer base” said Mr Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.