Bonnier Corp. Creates Leading DE&I Platform

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bonnier Corp. is launching Seramount as the leading Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) platform in the United States. Seramount is the result of the merger of Working Mother Media (WMM), Diversity Best Practices, Culture@Work, and the Working Mother Research Institute. Seramount will be one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of DE&I services, already today serving more than 400 of the world’s biggest and most well-known corporate brands across all industries.



“Seramount represents the evolution of an enduring legacy supporting and advancing women in the workplace over the past 40 years, and our vision, breadth and depth grew as our thought leadership and expertise expanded to meet the changing marketplace demands for DE&I,” Ms. Barry says. “By leveraging all of our capabilities, we will help our clients as they lead the way to a new bottom-line-driving business priority—to make belonging a baseline at every stakeholder touchpoint.”Subha V. Barry, a global leader in DE&I, and former President of WMM and Global Head of DE&I and Chief Diversity Officer at Merrill Lynch, has been named Seramount’s CEO. Barry has been instrumental in the portfolio’s growth over the past seven years, having dramatically improved margins, expanded its capabilities and services, grown its Fortune 1000 client roster, and recruited highly respected executives to amplify their subject-matter expertise.

“First as a champion of working mothers, and now the leading advocate for all underrepresented groups, this portfolio has experienced remarkable growth and success, thanks to Subha and her seasoned and passionate leadership team,” says David Ritchie, CEO of Bonnier Corp. “They’ve long outgrown the Working Mother name, and now, the new entity Seramount is perfectly positioned to be a leader across the entire spectrum of the DE&I space.”

The name Seramount is inspired by Mount Saramati—one of the most iconic peaks in Asia—and represents aspiration, upward progress, leadership, and knowledge. Seramount’s new logo reflects a topographical map of the mountain and a human fingerprint, to capture the positive imprint that inclusivity leaves on the world.

With Seramount poised for exponential growth, Bonnier Corp. has engaged with Oaklins DeSilva+Phillips to explore potential strategic partnerships.

About Bonnier Corp.

Bonnier Corp. is an American multichannel media, events and professional services company. Iconic, enthusiast brands include Yachting, Flying, Sailing World and Salt Water Sportsman. Bonnier Corp. also operates Bonnier Events, a full-service promotion and live-experiences group, and Seramount, a champion of diversity, equity and inclusion that drives culture change. Bonnier Corp. is owned by Sweden-based Bonnier AB, a globally operating media conglomerate.