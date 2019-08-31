Jashn event management and promoters in association with Red grab books organised book launch at Oxford book store Delhi. Two books were launched together, Raebareli Romance by Saras Azad , Saras loves writing and this was the fourth Novel of Saras and first Novel in Hindi & Jaipur Diaries by Aryan Upadhyay. Aryan is a young poet and known for his love poetries. Jaipur Diaries is his first Novel.

Mr Sushil Bharti ( Broad casting Director Marwah Studios) , Mr Chandra Bhushan Singh, Ms Anita Singh were the special guest at the event . Welcome note was given by Mr Venus Kesri ( Red grab books) and Mr Parag Agrawal ( Book Scape). Mr Bharti moderated the session and discussed with both the authors.

The both stories are based on small towns . Author Aryan Upadhyay and Saras Azad shared their experiences and stories . Mr Bharti told the readers how authors have crafted beautiful stories and both the books are page turner .

Books are doing well in the market and available at all the leading book stores and online platforms like Amazon and flipkart . Event was closed with the thank you note by Mrs Seema Saxena (MD Jashn Events) .