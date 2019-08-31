Book Launch At Oxford Book Store

August 31, 2019

Book Launch At Oxford Book Store
Jashn event management and promoters in association with Red grab books  organised book launch at Oxford book store Delhi.  Two  books were launched  together, Raebareli Romance by Saras Azad , Saras loves writing and  this was the fourth Novel of Saras and first Novel in Hindi & Jaipur Diaries by Aryan Upadhyay. Aryan is a young poet and known for his love poetries. Jaipur Diaries is his first Novel.
Mr Sushil Bharti ( Broad casting Director Marwah Studios) , Mr Chandra Bhushan Singh, Ms Anita Singh were the special guest at the event . Welcome note was given by Mr Venus Kesri ( Red grab books) and Mr Parag Agrawal ( Book Scape). Mr Bharti moderated the session and discussed with both the authors.
The both stories are based on small towns . Author Aryan Upadhyay and Saras Azad shared their experiences and stories . Mr Bharti told the readers how authors have crafted beautiful stories and both the books are page turner .
Books are doing well in the market and available at all the leading book stores and online platforms like Amazon and flipkart . Event was closed with the thank you note by Mrs Seema Saxena (MD Jashn Events) .