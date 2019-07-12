Book Launch Of Battle Of Panchvati

The book launch of book titled ” The Battle of Panchavati and othwr stories from Indian Scriptures by Dr Divya Narayan Upadhyaya organised by Jashn event management & Promoters at Oxford book store Delhi. The book launch welcome address delivered by MD of Jashn events Seema Saxena. After the introduction of author and his book , the book launch ceremony was done by the Chief guest Mr Sushil Bharti Broad casting Director at Marwah Films and movie Studios. The book’s synopsis received lots of appreciation by the audience.

Divya Narain Upadhyaya is a medical doctor and a Plastic Surgeon by profession. He works in the Department of Plastic Surgery, at King Georges’ Medical University, Lucknow, as an Associate Professor. His primary literary interests lie in Indian scriptures, religion and Indian history. The Battle of Panchavati And Other Stories from Indian Scriptures is his first book.

The book is an attempt to revisit these timeless stories in a new rendition to make them more acceptable and interesting to the modern reader. This collection of seven timeless classics is an ideal companion of the traveller, the vacationer or even the casual reader.

The event followed with the discussion on book with Mr Sushil Bharti. He asked author about the stories in the book. Author said these are the stories most of us have grown up with. Mr Bharti said it’s a must read and recommended book for children. It’s a short story collection. Book is doing well in the market and available at all the leading stores and online platforms like Amazon and flipkart . Event was closed with the thank you note by Seema Saxena .