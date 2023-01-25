Book Now, Stay Later with Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels

Bangalore, 25 th January 2023: Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels Limited (ROHL), the fastest-growing Indian hospitality chain on the back of a regional expansion and brand diversification of the Regenta by Royal Orchid brand across India, ROHL is offering two exciting stay and food & beverage offers for travellers.

The hotel chain has rolled out the ‘book now stay later’ package. The newly launched packages will offer a 50% discount across the hotel’s existing portfolio. Guests can book any participating hotels across India and get up to 50% discount on rooms and 5050 points on the Wanderlust Loyalty Program. The booking period for this package is until 31 st January 2023 while the stay period is until 30 th June 2023. Terms and conditions apply.

Guests can also enjoy a 50% discount on the bill for food and beverages at any of the participating restaurants across India. The package is valid for a maximum group of six adults until 31 st January 2023. Terms and conditions apply.