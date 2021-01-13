Book Publicity Services Announces the Release of Ryan A Bush’s New Book “Designing the Mind: The Principles of Psychitecture”

Los Angeles, CA : Book Publicity Services announced today the release of “Designing the Mind: The Principles of Psychitecture,” a new book by Ryan A Bush.

“Designing the Mind” is a psycho-philosophical self-development book that combines the ancient adage that true happiness comes from within with the modern metaphor of the mind as an operating system. It integrates the wisdom and insights of ancient mystics, practical philosophers and cognitive scientists into a mindset and method for reprogramming your own psychological software.

Whether fear prevents you from pursuing your ambitions, jealousy ruins your relationships, distractions rule your life, or you have an inner critic whose expectations you are never able to meet, this psycho-philosophical self-development guide will teach you how to reprogram your own psychological software, one algorithm at a time.

Psychitecture, the process of designing your mind, is a brand new framework for understanding and rewiring the hidden patterns behind your biases, habits and emotional reactions. The core principles will enable you to unplug from your own mind, examine it from above, and modify the very psychological software on which you operate, sculpting your mind into a truly delightful place to reside.

This life-changing self-mastery manual will help you:

– Learn to think with razor-sharp clarity, overcome your own distortions of judgment, and cultivate wisdom so you can make the right decisions in your life.

– Silence your inner critic, hack your negative thoughts and feelings to program them out, and restructure bad emotional habits

– Learn how the Buddha mastered his desires, how the Stoics cultivated inner calm, and how Nietzsche sculpted himself

– Build unshakable peace and levity into your operating system, and embrace whatever life throws at you while responding with effective action

– Build strong habits and break self-defeating ones, achieve big goals with minimal effort, and cultivate strong character using your identity

Regardless of your self-development goals for 2021, psychitecture is the mindset you need to unlock your potential and scale the heights of self-mastery.

“The way your mind is structured will determine the person you become, the life you live, and the fulfillment you realize. When you modify your mind, you edit the operating system at your core and change your personal trajectory. And when you make a persistent occupation of this endeavor, you become the architect of your own character,” says Ryan A Bush, Author of “Designing the Mind: The Principles of Psychitecture.”

“Designing the Mind: The Principles of Psychitecture” is available for sale on Amazon. To learn more, go to https://designingthemind.org