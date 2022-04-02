Book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet by Munmun Ganeriwal” is launched by Renowned Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu launches the book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet by Author and Celebrity Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. Munmun Ganeriwal is the only gut microbiome specialist in the world who combines traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian Yogic practices, and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and fight obesity and other diseases. The book brings out the scientific discussions that are done behind closed doors. Munmun makes an honest attempt to sift, sort, and translate scientific data in a simpler way that is easily understood and relevant to the Indian population and blends it with Ayurveda and traditional food wisdom.
The Belly and Brain diet book is not just a diet. It is a holistic program that encourages a gut-balancing lifestyle, mainly consisting of food, exercise, sleep hygiene, and neural retraining. It is the only program in the world that combines traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian yogic practices, and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and fight obesity and other diseases. In her book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, Munmun gives an actionable 10-week holistic program that encourages a gut balancing lifestyle, consisting of season-wise meal plans, recipes, exercise routines, sleep hygiene tips, and yoga practice. The book also covers actress Taapsee Pannu’s phenomenal physical transformation while working with Munmun.
Munmun Ganeriwal, celebrity Nutritionist and Author says, “In today’s day and age where everyone is doling out diet tips and every second person is writing a diet book; Yuktahaar: The Belly And Brain diet is a refreshing change. For it focuses not on you, but on the trillions of tiny microbes living inside you. They are your heroes as they influence not only how much you weigh, but also how you feel, how you think and so much more. The uniqueness of this book is that, unlike others, it doesn’t ask you to restrict any food for life, be it carbs, gluten, dairy, sugar and so on but at the same time, it does ask you to eliminate certain foods only for few weeks. That’s because you cannot repair a highway when the traffic is moving, can you?”
“This isn’t the first time that a star, as huge as Taapsee, is launching a book. But what makes our association unique is that Taapsee, quite literally, lives by the principles mentioned in the book. Her transformational journey is not just aesthetic, one that we get to see on screen, but it’s also a health transformation, one that is inside out and Taapsee has been very generous in letting me write her journey in detail in my book.” Adds Munmun.
Actress Tapsee Pannu says, “I wanted to make sure I have a healthy good metabolism. In 2018 I consulted Munmun and she didn’t change my diet drastically but modified my diet and helped me get normal metabolism. From 2 meals a day I eat 5 to 6 meals a day. Munmun made sure I enjoy food eating. If you are hungry, it means your metabolism is working which is a good sign. The Belly and Brain diet book comprises of gut balancing lifestyle and also about my physical transformation.”