Book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet by Munmun Ganeriwal” is launched by Renowned Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu launches the book Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet by Author and Celebrity Nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal. Munmun Ganeriwal is the only gut microbiome specialist in the world who combines traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian Yogic practices, and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and fight obesity and other diseases. The book brings out the scientific discussions that are done behind closed doors. Munmun makes an honest attempt to sift, sort, and translate scientific data in a simpler way that is easily understood and relevant to the Indian population and blends it with Ayurveda and traditional food wisdom.

The Belly and Brain diet book is not just a diet. It is a holistic program that encourages a gut-balancing lifestyle, mainly consisting of food, exercise, sleep hygiene, and neural retraining. It is the only program in the world that combines traditional Indian foods, ancient Indian yogic practices, and Ayurveda principles with gut microbiota study to understand and fight obesity and other diseases. In her book, Yuktahaar: The Belly and Brain Diet, Munmun gives an actionable 10-week holistic program that encourages a gut balancing lifestyle, consisting of season-wise meal plans, recipes, exercise routines, sleep hygiene tips, and yoga practice. The book also covers actress Taapsee Pannu’s phenomenal physical transformation while working with Munmun.