Boom Motors launches production with promise to transition India to clean mobility

Bengaluru: With India pushing towards the target of 100% Electric Vehicle Nation by 2030, Boom Motors, the new high-tech Indian EV brand from the state of Tamil Nadu, is born to accelerate the country’s transition to clean mobility through indigenous high-performance electric vehicles that suits the Indian conditions.

“I believe that climate change is the biggest threat in front of us and have made it our mission to eliminate the largest sources of pollution in India – vehicular pollution” said Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO of Boom Motors.

The company today unveiled the Boom Corbett – India’s most durable and long-lasting bike. The bike features a 2.3 kWh– which can optionally be doubled to 4.6 kWh – giving the vehicle a best-in-class range of up to 200 kms. The batteries are swappable and they come with a portable charger that can plug into any household socket thereby removing the requirement for charging infrastructure. The vehicle can hit a top-speed of 75 kmph with the two-battery option, can support 200 kgs loading, and can climb the steepest gradients in our cities.