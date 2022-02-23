Boost your hair fitness with pea protein and get effective solutions to all your hair problems

Most people want healthy and shiny hair. No matter whether you have short, long, curly, wavy, or straight hair, it needs to be groomed every day. In our fast-paced society, people often go for expensive treatment or products to condition their hair. Despite what many believe, you don’t need to spend so much money on hair treatments to get lustrous and strong hair. You need to focus on is having sufficient nutrients. A healthy diet with lots of protein has been shown to have a beneficial impact on hair quality.

Hair is mostly made from protein; therefore, it is one of the key ingredients used in hair care products. Pea protein is a plant-based protein that’s been extracted from yellow split peas. When it comes to plant-based proteins, a pea is surprisingly rich in proteins and has one of the highest concentrations of fiber and protein per gram. Even though pea protein is generally used as a food supplement, it is also being applied in hair care products such as shampoos and conditioners. When applied topically, it provides a massive amount of nutrition to your hair and scalp.

Identifying this need for pea protein for your hair fitness and to revamp your hair appearance, Nature Nuskha has introduced several products like Onion Shampoo, Nourishing Hair Mist, etc. Notably, these products are enriched with pea protein to make effective solutions for all your hair woes, from hair fall and brittle hair to premature greying and excessive dandruff. The amino acids present in pea protein help in rebuilding keratin, in a way similar to the sulfur present in onions. Rebuilding the keratin makes the hair stronger from within and less prone to damage and breakage.

Here are the top 5 benefits of pea protein for your hair:

Repairs and prevents damage

Heat and chemical exposure damage the keratin and cause the hair to become brittle, leading to frizziness and dullness. The amino acids present in pea protein play a vital role in repairing that damage, rebuilding keratin, and further strengthening the strands, preventing any further damage.

Promotes hair growth

The production of keratin for your hair can be boosted with the help of amino acids from pea protein that not only repairs the hair but also encourages the growth of healthy hair.

Provides nutrients for hair fitness

Pea protein gives our hair the kick of protein it needs. It also imparts nutrients like iron, zinc, and vitamin C to further aid collagen production, hair growth, reduction of dandruff, and protection from microbes.

Keeps your hair hydrated

Having shiny hair is like a dream come true. Hydrated hair is more flexible and supple, making it less prone to breakage and split ends. Pea protein is known to prevent the hair from drying out, especially when exposed to pollutants and heat.

Give your hair a dazzling glow

Pea protein helps rebuild the hair with its reformative properties and helps in making the hair appear shinier and thicker. It provides a strong and healthy foundation for hair which reflects in its appearance as well.

Suffice to say, pea protein is a complete source of essential nutrients having anti-aging, anti-oxidant, conditioning, and strengthening properties, making it a most popular choice for many hair care formulations. Adding or increasing your consumption of protein-rich foods can certainly help you boost your hair fitness and growth. https://naturenuskha.com/