BOOT-ilicious, Collection by Woods

Satiate the forever-love for boots this winter with the brand-new range of classy ankle & knee-high length boots by WOODS. Sleek in style and raging charts aesthetically, Boot-ilicious by Woods offers varied trending designs in classy tones and uber chic vibe.

Elite runway styles crafted in premium leather and suede finish, this range consists of elegant boots with fashionable & comfortable heels. From heeled booties to flat ankle boots, knee-high heeled boots to monk strapped closed & heeled booties, this collection is a remarkable amalgamation of the most fashionable boots for women. A striking medley of colours, from chic deep maroon leather to subtle purple suede and eternal blacks, combined with arresting detailing like buckle closures, embellishments & more, makes the assortment noteworthy and perfect to effortlessly amp up the glam quotient in a jiffy.

Mr. Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Aero Club (The maker of Woodland & Woods) says, “This exclusive collection from Woods is quintessentially fun & brings that pop to an outfit and show your personal style.”

Price Range: 8,995/-

Availability: Across all WOODS stores