Borosil launches their Oil Filed Radiator Room Heaters- Volcano

National, January 2022, Borosil, India’s leading consumer ware brand has launched oil-filled radiator room heaters – Volcano. This marks Borosil’s entry into the room heater market segment and further expands the brand’s presence in the home appliances category. The OFR room heaters, with their unique S-shape fin designs, advanced safety features, and superior heating capabilities are perfect to combat the cold this winter.

The room heaters, available in variations of 9/11/13 fins heat small to large spaces efficiently. They also come with an in-built PTC fan heater that helps to disseminate the heat throughout every corner of the room. Perfect for homes, these OFRs do not have a drying effect nor do they cause any oxygen depletion. The room heaters are equipped with 3 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, you can customize the temperature according to your heating needs. They work noiselessly so you can enjoy the cozy warmth of your space in a serene environment. Whether it is work, entertainment, or sleep, it won’t hinder the ambiance in any way.

The OFRs come with a cord winder, manual reset thermal cut out, auto reset thermal cut out and an in-built tilt switch to cancel operation in case of incorrect installation. Carving out a comfortable room, desk, or another cozy spot for work, focus, and learning is more important than ever. Add this heater to your designated space for warmth. Price: INR 15,990 onwards.

Available at: Borosil Volcano Oil Filled Radiator Room Heaters are available across all leading homeware stores in India as well as online at www.myborosil.com and Amazon.