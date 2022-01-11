Borosil launches their Oil Filed Radiator Room Heaters- Volcano

January 11, 2022 Neel Achary Business 0
Borosil launches their Oil Filed Radiator Room Heaters- Volcano

National, January 2022, Borosil, India’s leading consumer ware brand has launched oil-filled radiator room heaters – Volcano. This marks Borosil’s entry into the room heater market segment and further expands the brand’s presence in the home appliances category. The OFR room heaters, with their unique S-shape fin designs, advanced safety features, and superior heating capabilities are perfect to combat the cold this winter.

The room heaters, available in variations of 9/11/13 fins heat small to large spaces efficiently. They also come with an in-built PTC fan heater that helps to disseminate the heat throughout every corner of the room. Perfect for homes, these OFRs do not have a drying effect nor do they cause any oxygen depletion. The room heaters are equipped with 3 heat settings and an adjustable thermostat, you can customize the temperature according to your heating needs. They work noiselessly so you can enjoy the cozy warmth of your space in a serene environment. Whether it is work, entertainment, or sleep, it won’t hinder the ambiance in any way.

The OFRs come with a cord winder, manual reset thermal cut out, auto reset thermal cut out and an in-built tilt switch to cancel operation in case of incorrect installation. Carving out a comfortable room, desk, or another cozy spot for work, focus, and learning is more important than ever. Add this heater to your designated space for warmth. Price: INR 15,990 onwards.

Available at: Borosil Volcano Oil Filled Radiator Room Heaters are available across all leading homeware stores in India as well as online at www.myborosil.com and Amazon.

See also  Rentokil Initial Extends Support To India’s Frontline Workers, Gifts PPE Kits Worth £2.5m
About Neel Achary 10706 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn