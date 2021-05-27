Bosch launches the new Phantom Edge – an AIoT platform to provide real-time view of electrical energy consumption; addresses energy efficiency concerns in various industries

Bengaluru, India: Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions (RBEI) unveiled the new Phantom Edge – an AIoT platform, which combines the power of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things to provide a real-time view of electrical energy consumption, operating usage, electrical parameters, and appliance-level information.

Speaking during the launch, Dattatri Salagame, President and Managing Director of RBEI said, “With over 130 years of deep engineering experience solving real-world problems and catering to the demand for niche solutions across industries, Bosch’s Phantom Edge is a powerful ecosystem designed to be leveraged for industries who are jump-starting their digital journey. Phantom Edge has potential applications in a number of industries like healthcare, retail, commercial spaces, agriculture, mobility, industrial manufacturing, etc. RBEI’s vision is to provide smart solutions for the globe and Phantom Edge is a step in that direction. We believe we have built a product that is truly invented for life.”

Phantom Edge uses non-intrusive sensors to collect power signatures and ML algorithms sitting on the edge, analyses these signatures to provide a real-time view of electrical energy consumption, operating usage, electrical parameters, and appliance-level information, and thereby creates its digital twin. This information will help in improvising sustainability and productivity metrics. It also provides input on critical safety, machine maintenance, and early warnings on malfunction. Phantom Edge device, which is built with Arm Cortex, i.MX 8M Mini Dual-lite, 1.6 GHz Speed processor, 2GB RAM to perform powerful AI & ML algorithms, and 8GB internal memory to store the data during the connectivity loss. The device supports Wi-Fi, 2G, 3G, 4G for cloud connectivity, and BLE, RS 232 serial, and ethernet for communicating with peripheral sensors/assets. The solution also comes with a cloud-based SaaS application with the capability to give real-time alerts and notifications for customers to act upon the asset’s productivity and energy consumption.

Addressing the real need of the hour Kaushik Sarkar – Senior Vice President and Director, RBEI said, “Bosch Phantom Edge will stand as a strong pillar for various industries to significantly improve their machine efficiency which is the cornerstone to secure India’s digital future. For Industry 4.0 to reap its true benefits, there needs to be a seamless integration of the value stream that includes the entire supply chain. Also, Bosch Phantom Edge’s non-intrusive design eliminates the concerns of meeting industry standards for the OEMs. As customers form the core of our focus, the Phantom Edge is developed as a perfect solution for monitoring equipment status and metrics in real-time.”

Phantom Edge is a powerful ecosystem on the cloud and on-premise that delivers manufacturing efficiency, real-time alerts, and notifications for timely actionable insights. A user-configurable portal and dashboard provide transparency and visibility of factory operations, worker productivity, and machine effectiveness. It automates data capture and measures accurate downtimes by providing timely, bias-free, and precise data that form the basis for managers to set targets, track performance, analyze, and improve on a continuous basis. Currently, Phantom Edge has 2 major uses cases:

Phantom Real-Time Energy Monitoring for retail, residential and commercial Spaces: It provides granular energy consumption data at an asset level, without the need of installing submeters, which enables asset benchmarking, identifying anomalies, and drives behavioral change for achieving energy savings and sustainability goals.

Phantom Connected Machines for discrete manufacturing SMEs: It provides real-time information on machines OEE (availability, performance, and quality), part count, and energy consumption, thereby enabling productivity and sustainability efforts in the organization in a cost-effective and non-intrusive way without the need for expensive on-site IT infrastructure.

Bosch Phantom Edge is designed to be leveraged for multiple industries to jump-start a digital (#JSD) journey through customized advisory sessions, consulting workshops, and a content-rich knowledge portal for asset-intensive industries such as retail stores, Commercial spaces and Residential units, Manufacturing setups, Industrial production units, SMEs, airports, oil and gas terminals, textile, construction, and many more industries.

Technology powers our lives – from our daily routines, through work, and across industries. While power is critical for all industries and enterprises, its consumption has been at the forefront of business sectors, and its handling and management need to be continually evaluated to set standards in operational efficiency, keeping in mind the pressing ecological concerns of today.