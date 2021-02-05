Boston based Hyderabadi entrepreneur Praveen Tailam, elected as the Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees for the year 2021

Hyderabad: Hyderabadi, Praveen Tailam, elected as Chairman of the TiE Global Board of Trustees. He is the first-ever Hyderabadi to reach that coveted post.

Disclosing this in a press note issued in Hyderabad today, TiE Hyderabad said, Praveen Tailam heads TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) Global, the largest entrepreneurs’ not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, education, funding and incubation.

Praveen is well-known in the TiE community as an entrepreneur, investor, startup advisor, speaker, mentor, and philanthropist. He was previously the Vice-Chairman of TiE Global Board in 2018. After running his own consulting company, Praveen’s interest in promoting startups drove him to lead TiE Boston Angels, a successful angel group in the U.S., and becoming TiE Boston chapter president in 2016. Praveen also operates multiple dental offices in New Hampshire and Maine. Praveen advises and invests in several startups.

On being elected as Chairman, Praveen said, “The year 2020 has been a challenging one, and entrepreneurs, particularly the TiE members, reinvented themselves rapidly to the changing business landscape. TiE Global Summit in December 2020, hosted by my hometown chapter, TiE Hyderabad, was a big success with a record participation of over 30,000 attendees. It is a testimony to the strength of TiE. We will continue to boost collaboration across chapters and members worldwide. TiE is well-positioned to advise state and central governments in proposing business-friendly policies to stimulate startup ecosystems and enable cross-border investments”.

Congratulating Praveen, Manohar Reddy CEO of Feuji Inc. and President of TIE Hyderabad said, “it is a matter of great pride for us that a Hyderabadi has become a Chairman of the TiE Global organization. I look forward to impactful partnerships this year and I am Sure having a Hyderabadi as global president will help. TIE strives to support startup founders’ journey by connecting them to global entrepreneurs, mentors, access to investors and corporations that enables growth and scale that is essential for any company to leapfrog to next level”.

Praveen grew up in Domalguda, in Hyderabad, the Capital city of Telangana State is a proud alumnus of The Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur from the 1986 batch and the co-founder of HPSR US Alumni Association. “Praveen was the school’s cricket team captain and on the prefectorial leadership. Praveen truly represents our school’s ethos of nurturing global leaders and is instrumental in launching the entrepreneurship program in collaboration with TiE for our high schoolers. We are proud of his achievements.”, stated Ashwin Rao, Secretary, The HPSR Alumni Association.

The TiE Global Board comprises leaders and domain experts from around the world. Gita Dang from New Delhi, P.K. Gulati from Dubai, Pradeep Udhas from Mumbai, Smita Siddhanti from Washington D.C., Dinesh Dhamija from London, C.N. Madhusudan from Atlanta, Tariq Khan from New York, B.J. Arun (vice-chairman) from Silicon Valley. Also on the Board are Ravi Narayan, CEO T-Hub Hyderabad; Chief Innovation Officer, Govt. of Telangana; and former Global Director, Microsoft for Start-ups. Kali Prasad Gadiraju, Chairman and M.D. of Qubit A.I. is the former Managing Partner at E.Y. and served as President on TiE Hyderabad board.

TiE was founded in 1992 in the Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. TiE has 61 Chapters in 14 countries with more than 15,000 members worldwide. It is a matter of great pride for Hyderabad that its son of the soil reached such a top position. TiE’s focus area is to enable the next generation of entrepreneurs. It connects the entrepreneurship ecosystem from early-stage entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, and professionals at leading corporations, venture capital and angel investors.

TiE Global programs include TYE (TiE Young Entrepreneurship) for high-schoolers, TiE University – for university students, TiE Global Angels and TiE India Angels funding early and growth-stage startups, TiE Women provides opportunities for women entrepreneurs and TIE Access is a program to serve underserved communities and minorities.

TiE Global has also launched ten special interest groups in various domains, including Education, Healthcare, Emerging Tech, Fintech, Gaming & Media, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing, Social Entrepreneurship, and Sustainability. The TiE Global Summit conference has empowered various stakeholders in the startup community in Asia and worldwide. The TiE Global Entrepreneur Awards is a new initiative that recognizes and celebrates outstanding entrepreneurs around the world.