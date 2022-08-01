BoStreet generates record sales in its first quarter…

BoStreet launched in mid-April and simultaneously made its debut on Myntra Stylecast with its first collection. BoStreet brings runway-like styles straight to the rack at affordable prices for GenZ and late millennials. The binge worthy fashion brand launched with over 500 styles on Myntra and became an instant hit with the consumers. The brand also launched their own app and website in May.

BoStreet, with its bold, fun & edgy theme has been live on Myntra for a quarter now and has introduced over 2000 trendy styles across all major categories like dresses, tops, blouses, denims, shorts, swimwear and co-ords.

The sheer breadth of catalog makes it easier for consumers to find a piece that suits their style. From everyday tops, casual tees, regular denims to bodycon dresses, party dresses, jeans & crop tops, BoStreet has something for every shopper. One can choose designs from the range of prints to solids, basics to dressy and more. While consumers have shown their love for the entire range of BoStreet’s collections, the best selling categories have been tops & dresses. Interestingly, BoStreet has received over 15,000+ orders on Myntra in a mere span of 3 months .