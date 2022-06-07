BoStreet understands GenZ like no other brand and have hence curated a special collection for the young girls who want to make that first impression in college. BoStreet’s limited Edition – Back to College Collection range includes Boho Tops, Crop Tops, Dresses and Jeans.

Boho Tops

Win over your day with some flowy blouses. They are easy to carry & look amazing when paired with basic high waisted jeans or shorts. Add in chic flats & a backpack to complete the look and you are ready to Kill!!

Crop tops

Graphic crop tees, bandeau, strap tops or crop shrugs can all totally qualify as the ‘not so basic’ college styles. Style them with flared or wide legged denims or statement trainers to make it a go-to back to college style. Add in some gold accessories to turn this into a statement look and add some oomph.

Dresses

Dresses qualify as the most comfortable, easy to style, easier to carry kinda piece of clothing for your college! BoStreet’s dress collection boasts of some better than basics. Choose from tiered ginghams, button down linens, wrapped florals or smocked bodycons and bring back chic to a casual look. Hang in a tote bag to fit your college world, slip into a flat and head straight to class.

Jeans

Go flared or go home this season, at least when choosing your denim. Trend forecast suggests wide legs, bell bottoms & straight fits denims are a perfect option for your first day at college. A fitted cropped tank top, white trainers, gold hoops & retro glasses will definitely make you the talk of your squad.