Bottomless Champagne Brunch by Cafe De’lan For Food Connoisseurs

Wintry Sunday afternoons should be celebrated in style, with delectable grub and bottles of bubbly. Cafe De’lan, located in Sector 104, Noida is excited to welcome you to their legendary Sunday “Champagne Brunch”. The Cafe takes pride in referring to their Sunday Brunch as a celebration worth the holiday! The iconic restaurant and cafe built with a blend of contemporary, modern, and traditional architecture, evokes an endearing sense of serene luxury in the hearts of visitors.

The Bottomless Champagne brunch’s menu is specially designed for customers and food connoisseurs, ready to offer a variety of options and please palates. International cuisines from all over the world have been incorporated by a skilled team of professional chefs for your enjoyment. A live band playing melodies will enhance the afternoon’s extravagance by establishing the mood. The Sunday brunch has many surprises.

Address – Cafe De’lan, Sector 104, Noida