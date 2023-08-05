Boult launched Desi Fest campaign for Independence Day with Unmissable Deals and Discounts Up to 85% Off

New Delhi, August 05th, 2023: Boult has returned with Desi Fest – a pulsating spectacle of savings From August 4th to August 9th. Boult, India’s fastest-growing wearable brand, has unleashed an epic torrent of unbeatable deals and discounts during the much-awaited “Boult Desi Fest” Independence Day Sale!

People can experience the rush of unparalleled products’ jaw-dropping prices during this exhilaration of savings on Boult’s official website. Boult has taken the festivities to soaring heights, joining forces with the biggest players in the game:

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days Sale: Witness the brilliance of Boult products as they take the spotlight during Flipkart’s Freedom Sale, with incredible savings pouring in from August 4th to August 9th.

Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival: Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival: Immerse yourself in a symphony of discounts as Boult products take center stage, adding to the excitement of Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale, flowing from August 4th to August 8th.

Key Highlights of the Boult Desi Fest:

Smartwatches that Redefine Tomorrow:

Indulge in the allure of futuristic smartwatches, capturing the essence of innovation and style, all starting from an astonishing INR 999. Elevate your wrist game with the Boult Drift at just INR 1199, the Boult Drift+ at an irresistible INR 1299, and the Boult Striker+ also at INR 1299. Mark your calendars to embrace the future on your wrist.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Delights:

Embark on an auditory journey of pure bliss with True Wireless Stereo (TWS) devices, where prices start at an astounding INR 899, unveiling discounts of up to a staggering 85%. Immerse your senses in the captivating soundscapes of TWS models, including the Boult Z40, available at INR 1199, the Boult Y1 at a mesmerizing INR 999, and the Boult Z35, a steal at INR 899.

Elevate Your Musical Experience with Neckbands:

Revolutionize your music encounters with neckband headphones, yours to possess from just INR 599, featuring mind-boggling discounts of up to 85%. Stay seamlessly connected and entertained with exceptional neckband choices, such as the Boult Fx Charge, a remarkable INR 799, and the Boult F Charge, a true value at INR 899.

These sensational offers reflect Boult’s commitment to delivering high-quality products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers. Don’t let this incredible opportunity slip through your fingers; elevate your audio experience and stay connected in style!

Varun Gupta, co-founder of Boult, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to bring back the Boult Desi Fest Independence Day Sale. This is an opportunity for our valued customers to indulge in our premium range of products at unprecedented prices. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or seeking to upgrade your smartwatch game, Boult has something for everyone.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to transform your audio and smartwatch experience while enjoying incredible savings. Mark your calendars for August 4th to August 9th and join us in celebrating Independence Day with style and savings.

For more information and to explore the exciting range of products, visit Boult’s Official Website. Get ready to thrill your senses and pocket fantastic deals during the Boult Desi Fest!