Boult Launches the Bluetooth-Calling Smartwatch Striker Pro for the Dynamic and Stylish Youth

New Delhi, 29 July 2023: Boult, the fastest-growing wearable brand in India, has unveiled its latest smartwatch Striker Pro. Designed to match the vibrant lifestyle of the new generation, the Striker Pro smartwatch symbolizes the ultimate fusion of style, functionality, and state-of-the-art technology. It comes with astounding features to meet the dynamic needs of today’s active lifestyle. This Made in India timepiece features an impressive 1.43-inch Round HD AMOLED screen with stunning 466×466 resolution, 750 Nits brightness, and a smooth 60Hz refresh rate. It’s Always-On Display keeps you connected on the go without letting you miss any important updates. The smartwatch also features an integrated speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling, allowing you to take calls directly from your wrist. Now, you can keep both hands on the wheel and still answer calls without compromising your focus on the road. Customers can now purchase the Striker Pro exclusively with an actual price of Rs. 5999/- and an offer price of Rs. 2499/- on Boult‘s official website (www.boultaudio.com) and Flipkart, ensuring a convenient and secure online shopping experience.

Striker Pro Smartwatch also takes your well-being seriously. Equipped with advanced health monitoring capabilities, it keeps a constant watch over your SpO2 blood oxygen levels, and heart rate. It even tracks menstrual cycles for female users. It will also help you sleep better, remind you to hydrate yourself at regular intervals, and give you a gentle nudge to stay active with its sedentary reminder.

The Striker Pro Smartwatch offers 150+ cloud-based, stylish watch faces, allowing you to express your style and personality. You can find the perfect face for every mood or outfit and customize it accordingly.

Crafted with precision, the Striker Pro Smartwatch features a durable zinc alloy frame that exudes a sense of timeless elegance. And to complement your personal style, it offers a variety of strap options, including Blue, Grey, and Black, with a metal strap. You can choose the one that resonates with your unique personality and slay your fashion game.

Commenting on this new launch, Mr Varun Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder, of Boult, stated, “We have always poured our heart and soul into designing the smartwatches we offer so that they seamlessly integrate fashion, functionality, and the needs of our vibrant Gen Z community. We always keep pace with the latest tech advancements, and we strive to bring the freshest innovations as one of the top 5 smartwatch companies. With our latest launch, the Striker Pro, we are taking some major leaps forward in that direction, besides strengthening our portfolio in the fitness wearable segment.”

With IP67 water resistance, the Striker Pro Smartwatch can withstand the elements, so you can focus on enjoying life to the fullest. Additionally, you can unlock the power of productivity with features like Smart Notifications, Calculator, and Weather Details right on your wrist. Simultaneously, it sends SMS and app notifications right on your wrist, besides enabling you to manage your schedule in a uniquely stylish way. It also enables you to locate your misplaced phone effortlessly, right from your wrist.