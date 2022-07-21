Bounce Infinity to launch its Electric Vehicles on Flipkart; set to go live on the 22nd of July

Bengaluru, July 21st, 2022: Bounce Infinity, the electric manufacturing arm of Bounce today announced the launch of its popular electric two-wheelers on Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, to offer a seamless purchase experience to customers, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. With this launch, Bounce aims to democratise EV purchase in India by enabling customers to access their favourite electric vehicles in a seamless manner and offer a hassle-free purchase and easy transition to affordable, economical, and greener mobility.

As a part of this initiative, Bounce will be making its Infinity e.1 electric two-wheeler with smart features available on Flipkart from July 22nd onwards and is offering delivery within 15 days at the customers’ doorstep, again an industry first. In the initial phases, customers across New Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra will be able to access the product while getting benefits of the state subsidies and the vehicle will be delivered at their doorstep by the respective dealerships in the area.

Vivekananda Hallekere CEO & Co-Founder said, “The electric vehicle industry in India is at the cusp of an innovation and we’ve been at the forefront of offering customers the best-in-class EV solution in the form of Infinity e.1. We firmly believe that Electric Scooter distribution will be an omni channel play and e-commerce will play a crucial role in its geographical expansion and bringing customer delight. We are delighted to make our products available on Flipkart as we find synergies in our vision of fulfilling customers’ evolving requirements in a seamless manner.”

Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart is committed to bringing market access for sellers and direct-to-consumer brands through our technological platform which enables them to reach out to millions of customers across the country. In this endeavour, we are delighted to work with Bounce Infinity to enable them to offer their electric scooter to millions of customers through our platform. Through this first of its kind initiative which we are exploring in five cities to begin with, customers will be able to seamlessly place an order on Flipkart and the vehicle will be delivered by Bounce Infinity’s dealer network. This also ties into Flipkart’s larger vision of promoting sustainable brands and the collaboration will set the premise for newer product integrations for the industry in the near future.”

Once an order for Bounce Infinity scooter is placed on Flipkart, the customers would be reached out to by the brand-authorised dealer for RTO registration, insurance, and delivery of the scooter; all within 15 days of booking. Customers will also have the option to reach out to Bounce Infinity Customer Experience Team to get real time tracking updates on the order.

Bounce Infinity E1 is the only scooter in India with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service [BAAS] and Scooter with battery and charger. BAAS option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market, pushes the running costs of the scooter down substantially by as much as 40% as compared to conventional scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.

With its contemporary and ergonomic design, the scooter is slick, spunky, and smart. The Bounce Infinity E1 comes in five exciting colour options: Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comet Grey. The smart scooter ensured a good balance of performance, efficiency, and reliability with the Bounce Infinity’s Brushless DC Motor. Bounce Infinity E1 houses smart and practical features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 KWh Battery [48V, IP67] is waterproof and super reliable and can power the scooter through it all, even if it’s raining.