Bounce steps in to help Covid-warriors move faster, launches SCOOTERHERO

Bounce, a leading dockless scooter sharing company in India, has started an initiative enabling people to sign up their idle personal bikes and scooters to be shared with frontline workers. Given the national lockdown due to COVID19 and limited availability of services, mobility has become restricted. Several frontline warriors are facing difficulty in mobility, while millions of scooters are lying idle across the country. Bounce aims to ease transportation for essential service providers with this initiative.

Mobility is an essential service, and it is imperative for cities to adapt new ways of transit to support rapidly changing needs of communities. While people have been instructed to stay at home, Bounce is providing an opportunity to share their personal bikes by enlisting the ScooterHero on the platform. Individuals who are enlisting their vehicle have the option of giving their vehicle to be used free of charge or can charge upto INR 80 per day. This can potentially help thousands of people from the economically weaker section to earn some money from their idle assets.

Many healthcare workers, civic authorities and delivery executives are working to battle the pandemic. However, COVID19 has forced cities to significantly cut public transportation services, thus restricting the movement of these frontline warriors. With this step, Bounce aims to make more mobility options available to these warriors who are helping us navigate through this difficult time.