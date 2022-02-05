Boxer Property Confirms New Roles Across the Boxer Family of Companies

Houston-based Boxer Property Management Corporation is proud to announce the following title changes and additions:

Chief Human Resources Officer, Betty Jean Larson. With over 20 years of HR leadership experience, including 8 years with Boxer Property, Ms. Larson has assumed the role of CHRO.

Chief Information Officer, Joe McMorris. Following a successful executive IT career across multiple industries, Mr. McMorris has joined Boxer as CIO.

Chief Operations Officer, Marc Vecchio. Following 8 years as Operations Director, Mr. Vecchio has responsibility for operations in a variety of key business functions.

Senior Director of Operations, Ashwin Thakkar. Mr. Thakkar is a 14 year operations leader, focusing primarily on office property operations in the Dallas market, and hospitality and restaurant operations nationally.

Senior Regional Director of Operations, Joe Aubin. Mr. Aubin, who has been at Boxer Property for over 20 years, leads regional operations across the country, outside of Houston and Dallas

Director of Food and Beverage, Frank LaRocca. Having worked across various food and beverage businesses, Mr. LaRocca supports the operations of Boxer’s successful restaurant businesses including Little Pine, Belse, and food service in Boxer’s office and hospitality portfolio.

Boxer Property would also like to welcome the following new members of the management team:

Senior Director of Marketing, Andy Hilditch. With an extensive background in marketing and communications, Mr. Hilditch leads the marketing team’s strategic planning and tactics.

Director of Data and Analytics, Franklin Aribeana. In this role Mr. Aribeana designs, develops, and implements analytical solutions that leverage data for successful operations. He also runs the company’s Analytics Center of Excellence program.

Treasurer, Brian Keller. With over 20 years of experience in industries such as technology, energy, and retail, Mr. Keller oversees the management of Boxer Property’s financial affairs.

Finally, new positions have been created in Boxer’s wider family of businesses

President, Relay Human Cloud, Reuben Davidsohn. As co-founder and President of Relay, Davidsohn has led the company since its formation in 2021. Relay provides staff hosting and related services to allow US and UK-based companies to build international teams and currently has operations in India, Mexico, and Honduras.

Vice President, Stemmons Enterprise, Scott Heikkila. Stemmons Enterprise, a software firm that provides a dynamic enterprise operations platform, welcomes Heikkila to the role of Vice President. Mr. Heikkila has held various roles since joining the company in 2015.

Venture Manager, Boxer Ventures, Robert Zimmerman. In his role as Venture Manager, Zimmerman oversees the sourcing and due diligence of new non-real estate investment opportunities and manages a portfolio of existing investments.

Boxer GO, Director of Energy, Michael Arguijo. Mr. Arguijo is responsible for identifying and overseeing investments in the energy sector, focusing primarily on oil, natural gas, non-traditional energy, and energy-related services.