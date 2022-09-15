BPCL Dealers, T. Rajagopala Iyengar & Son, completes 125 years!

Dindigul, Sept 15, 2022: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, today celebrated 125 years of its dealer M/s. T. Rajagopala Iyengar & Son at their RO in Dindigul.

The Chief guest kick-started the event by unveiling a Souvenir and Plaque created especially for the celebration. The RO was decorated with a festive look and on the occasion, 125 gifts were distributed to select customers.

The firm was established by Mr. T. Rajagopala Iyengar & Son, Dindigul on 15th September 1897 as kerosene agents of Best & Co. who were in turn agents of Asiatic Petroleum Co., the parent company of Burma Shell, which post nationalization is known as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri P. S. Ravi, Executive Director (Retail) said, ‘’It is a momentous occasion as we celebrate the 125th anniversary of our dealer T Rajagopala Iyengar & Son. In our previous corporate avatars, we have been the pioneers, first in taking kerosene to the interior of the country, which was used for lighting purposes, and later bringing gasoline, when India started switching to automotive mobility. T Rajagopala Iyengar & Son is one of our pioneering dealers who were part of a revolution in mobility in the country. 125 years later, they still are one of our most prominent dealers, serving our customers and carrying the brand BPCL forward’’.