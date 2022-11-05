BPCL Kochi Refinery Recognized at FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Awards 2022

Mumbai, November 5, 2022: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company was accredited with FICCI Chemicals & Petrochemicals Award 2022 for their Kochi Refinery, a special nomination by the jury, for its outstanding achievement to promote “Make in India” by contributing towards the introduction of Propylene Derivatives (Oxo Alcohols, etc.) for the first time in India.

Mr. Ajith Kumar, Executive Director (Kochi Refinery) received the award from Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India at a function in New Delhi. Mr.Suresh John, Chief General Manager (Refinery Projects Organisation), and Mr. A Mahendiran, General Manager (PETCHEM) were also present from Kochi Refinery.

The Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Complex, which was dedicated to the nation by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 14th February 2021, was built at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The complex has an Acrylic Acid Unit, Acrylates Unit & Oxo-Alcohol Unit of world scale size and capacity and will save approximately Rs 4,000 crore annually, in foreign exchange due to import substitution.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) organizes the Chemicals and Petrochemicals Awards with the objective to recognize individuals and companies for their commendable work and remarkable contributions in the Chemical and Petrochemical Industry.

The award that reflects the determination and contributions of individuals and companies was presented in the presence of senior officials from the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Government of India Industry captains, and other stakeholders of the sector.

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. A non-government, not-for-profit organisation, FICCI is the voice of India’s business and industry. FICCI provides a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policymakers, and the international business community.

As many as 48 companies have been awarded for their contribution to the growth of the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals industry.

BPCL’s success and achievements were highlighted and the award speaks for the work that BPCL has done around sustainability across our pan India facilities, making a positive impact on the environment.

Post the integrated refinery expansion of Kochi Refinery, which made it the largest PSU Refinery in India, the foundation stone for the petrochemical complex was laid, which is a complete “Make in India” initiative aimed at reducing dependence on imports.

BPCL is proud to be the first Oil Company in India to venture into the petrochemical segment of Acrylates and Acrylic Acid.